ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

By Kaylee Fuller
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6lYD_0kbiks8o00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

According to Senator Lindsey M. Williams and Senator Judith L. Schwank, legislation will be re-introduced that provides free school meals to all students.

In the proposed legislation, it was noted that students with a family income of 185% of the poverty level or below would qualify for free or reduced school breakfast or lunch. This proved to be difficult, especially for families who fall just outside of the USDA’s income-eligibility guidelines.

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania hunting seasons

The Pennsylvania State Senate stated that a family of four must be living on $36,075 or less in order to currently be eligible for free school meal, making the guidelines difficult for families.

With the rising supply chain costs, some schools have been forced to raise their meal prices, meaning that families who were paying for meals before will now pay much more.

With the past three years being tough for families and students, the Pennsylvania State Senators believe that feeding every student in Pennsylvania would be beneficial and that the cost would be a small fraction of the state’s overall budget.

Other states, including California, Maine, Colorado, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Nevada have all stepped up to provide free lunches and healthy meals to all their students.

Williams and Schwank stated that the bill will provide free school meals to all students who are not already covered through the federal free and reduced-price-meal and Community Eligibility Provision programs.

The program will also eliminate all school lunch debt so that families and schools can begin next year with a fresh start.

This legislation was Senate Bill 1327 in 2021-22. Senate Bill 1327 was previously co-sponsored by Senators Collett, Fontana, Schwank, Dillon, Comitta, Costa, Brewster, Kearney, Cappelletti, Kane, Muth, Hughes, and A. Williams.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 4

Related
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The federal government's pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don't know the changes are coming, say...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Millions in funding announced for EMS, fire services

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, the Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook announced $31 million in grants for those who applied for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP). The FCEMSGP is an annual program for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. The grants […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

Pennsylvania home care provider must pay $2.3M in back wages

A U.S. district judge has ordered a suburban Philadelphia home healthcare company to pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages. In a judgment filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor said Affectionate Home Health Care failed to pay nearly 400 workers time-and-a-half overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney ordered the company and its owners, Habibatu Dumbar and Ashford Sonii, to pay $1.18 million in back wages and $219,000 in civil penalties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wesb.com

Shapiro Signs Permitting Executive Order

Governor Shapiro has taken action to improve customer service from state agencies in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday, targeted at improving the efficiency of permitting, licensing, and certification processes within the Commonwealth. The order aims to ensure that workers and businesses receive efficient customer service from state agencies. This is achieved through establishing deadlines for responses and issuing refunds to applicants if the deadlines are not met.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Shapiro administration awards $200,000 to hemp industry

Acting Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $200,000 in grants to three agriculture nonprofits to fund projects aimed at growing fiber and food hemp markets, sales, and awareness in Pennsylvania. Redding also called for proposals from marketing and promotion non-profits for an additional $392,000 in grants to be awarded in March 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvanians Were Asked What They Want to Change About the State House. Their Answer: Less Partisan Deadlock.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. [Photo above: Pennsylvania lawmakers Morgan Cephas (left) and Mark Rozzi (right) listen to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul plans on investing $34.5 Billion in school aid

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul plans on increasing state funding for schools in her 2024 budget. “Our kids are still struggling, our teachers have been though so much. We lost a lot of teachers, so to get our kids back on track, we are going to invest $34.5 billion. The largest school aid increase […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Altoona, Pa. — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. ...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy