Registration Now Open for 10th Annual Montgomery County Energy Summit That Will Be Held March 28-29 in Silver Spring

Reaffirming Montgomery County’s commitment to making the community a true “Community for a Lifetime,” the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released its 2022 progress report on implementing the County’s Age-Friendly Initiative. The initiative is an effort to enhance the County as a place where all residents can age, thrive to their full potential and help make the County a better, stronger, and more inclusive community.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO