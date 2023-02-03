ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!

CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

80 years of racing kicks off at Rillito Park Racetrack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Thousands of people took to the stands as Rillito Park Racetrack opened its gates for their 2023 winter season of horse racing. Saturday, marked the 80th year for the track and quarter horse racing. “This is our 80th year anniversary and I am really excited...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Northern Arizona University Receives Grant for Nurse Training

A $6.4 million grant to Northern Arizona University will expand NAU’s accelerated nursing programs, including offering full-tuition scholarships to 240 students earning their nursing degrees to address Arizona’s critical health care shortage. NAU is introducing a new compressed bachelor’s in nursing (CBSN) program at campuses throughout the state...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

Victoria Larson AKA Raisin the Witch

Victoria Larson, sophomore, is very invested in the theater world at school. She moved here from California at age 5 with her mother, 2 brothers, and sister. Her first memory of Tucson is going to the Gaslight Theater and watching a show that amazed her. Ever since then, she has loved it, but didn’t get into it until 6th grade. She doesn’t remember doing an actual play in 6th grade, but once she got to 7th they had a big show. After that, 8th grade hit, but so did Covid. Theater, of course, wasn’t the same in zoom classes, but that didn’t stop her from joining in high school.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Fourth Avenue in the new year

Aquamarine Daydream offers a variety of crystals, gemstones and jewelry. As begins, there are many stores in the Fourth Avenue District getting ready for new merchandise and events. With businesses still in the throes of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, things are looking up as they get back into a new sense of normalcy. One of the many stores is &gallery, located at 419 N. 4th Ave., where business owner Cynthia Naugle is ready to get started.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

35 FREE events happening in Tucson this February 2023 💸

Live music, a science festival, star parties — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 35 events that are free to attend this February. The giant Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is back for yet another winter season, bringing people from allover the world to shop the dozens of shows spread out across the city. Find jewelry, rocks, fossils and more.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
kjzz.org

Banner introduced Valley fever training — with mixed results

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Valley fever actually occurs six to 14 times more often than reported. A clinical education program developed by Banner – University Medicine and the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson seeks to change that.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above normal temperatures this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure over the region will result in warmer temperatures this weekend with high temperatures peaking about 10 degrees above normal Sunday. Another weather system brings cooler temperatures to the area early next week. Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy