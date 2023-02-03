On Monday, January 30th, TUSD was hit with one of their worst nightmares…a data breach. An unknown source took over TUSD’s data and WiFi and sent out a ransom message to each printer in every TUSD school. Having no internet inside of the classroom has caused major disruption to students’ ability to learn, and teachers’ ability to teach. What does this mean for TUSD? How does this affect teachers, students, and staff?

