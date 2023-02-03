News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family.

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.