Panama City, FL

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

By Cortney Evans, Corum Byers
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family.

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Mona

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.

WMBB

WMBB

