Not Even The Red Sox’s Farm System Can Save ThemIBWAABoston, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
homenewshere.com
WTA will pay $225,000 in restitution to city for strike costs
WOBURN - The community’s children returned to the classroom for the first time in a week this morning after the Woburn Teachers’ Association (WTA) on Sunday night officially ended a labor strike by ratifying a pair of new contracts. The new collective bargaining agreements award rank-and-file teachers a...
New entity proposed for Adams Street gravel facility
BURLINGTON - The longtime gravel operation at 6-8 Adams Street is in the process of transferring ownership from E.H. Perkins Construction, Inc. to 21st Century Concrete, Inc. The buyer and applicant, 21st Century Concrete, Inc., recently went in front of the Planning Board seeking approval for four special permits at the location, off Middlesex Turnpike.
One meet, three records for Graziano: Co-Op Gymnastics team splits pair of league meets
WILMINGTON – It was a terrific few days for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op girls gymnastics team – especially for one senior gymnast. In three days, the team put up point totals of 140.10 and then 139 to split two meets against Arlington and Burlington. But in that meet held Sunday, senior Alexa Graziano had a day to remember as she broke three school records including the all-around score of 37.4 and then on the vault and beam with the same 9.55 scores.
One contested race projected for town election
WINCHESTER - With six weeks to ago until the spring town election on Saturday, March 18, residents have until Wednesday, Feb. 15 to withdraw their names for consideration for boards, committees or Town Meeting seats. As it stands now, only the Select Board race will be contested, as two candidates...
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
Wildcats defeated by Tanners at Bentley University
WILMINGTON — With Saturday's game with Matignon being postponed, the Wilmington High hockey team was hoping an extra day's rest would give it the edge it needed to take a point or two against Middlesex League Liberty rival, Woburn. The Wildcats stayed close for two periods, trailing just 2-1,...
After subpar performance against NS, Tewksbury rebounds with two solid wins
TEWKSBURY – After most of the state cancelled last Wednesday night's high school athletic events because of the storm that never came, it meant that the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team would be playing three games in four days — thanks to the make-up game a day later — which is an extremely difficult task.
Select Board reviews Tree House permits
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 25, 2023 at town hall to review several license applications for Tree House Brewing Company at 1880 Main St. Tree House representatives submitted two alteration of premises applications. The company currently holds a farmer-brewery pouring permit, and a farmer-distillery pouring permit. The proposed alteration would allow the farmery-brewery premises to include about 28,000 square feet of the club house, the exterior consumption area on the second floor of the club house, patios, the golf course, and the tavern.
Wrestling team wins fourth straight league title: Redmen continue to dominate MVC Small School Division
TEWKSBURY– On Monday afternoon, an outsider would think it was a normal practice inside the Wynn Middle School gym for the Tewksbury High School wrestling team. Wrestlers were seen going for their warm up jog, setting up the mats, and locking in for another hard day of work to prepare for the upcoming postseason.
Christina Woods named WHS Girls Tennis Coach: Former player ready serve as the new leader
When Christina Woods was a senior at Wilmington High School in 2017, she was a captain and league all-star in tennis under the very successful head coach Matt Hackett. Woods was a four-year member of the team, developing her skills and learning the game from one of the best high school coaches there was.
