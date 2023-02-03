WILMINGTON – It was a terrific few days for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op girls gymnastics team – especially for one senior gymnast. In three days, the team put up point totals of 140.10 and then 139 to split two meets against Arlington and Burlington. But in that meet held Sunday, senior Alexa Graziano had a day to remember as she broke three school records including the all-around score of 37.4 and then on the vault and beam with the same 9.55 scores.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO