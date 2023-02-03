Virginia Beach Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 8
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 8
According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Rd.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent doses at least two months after the completion of a primary series or a monovalent booster vaccination according to the new FDA emergency use authorizations.
People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinic. Appointments for the clinic are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. The links to schedule an appointment are listed below:
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC's "Vaccines for COVID-19" page.
