Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 8

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is set to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 8

According to a press release, the clinic will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Rd.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent doses at least two months after the completion of a primary series or a monovalent booster vaccination according to the new FDA emergency use authorizations.

People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the clinic. Appointments for the clinic are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. The links to schedule an appointment are listed below:

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the CDC’s “Vaccines for COVID-19” page .

