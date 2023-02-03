ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
WITF

Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation

Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
OnlyInYourState

10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named the Best in America By Yelp

Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Pennsylvania has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Pennsylvania has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
BizReport.com

How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
WETM 18 News

Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball

(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
abc27.com

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
WTAJ

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
