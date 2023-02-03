Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
Pennsylvania buys Susquehanna River islands for conservation
Independence and Bailey’s Island are now state forest lands. A pair of Susquehanna River islands near Harrisburg’s Harvey Taylor Bridge have a new owner: the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources bought Independence and Bailey’s Islands for $160,000 in late January. The agency aims...
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
abc27.com
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
kidsburgh.org
Meet Ryan Hardesty, Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year — he’s from our region!
Photo above courtesy of Ryan Hardesty, Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. There’s no business like show business – or school business, you might say. Ryan Hardesty, a social studies teacher at Blackhawk School District, combines the two with class presentations that include costumes, rap music and music videos that immerse students in lessons.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named the Best in America By Yelp
Yelp has released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country, and Pennsylvania has not one, not two but three restaurants that made the tally. This shouldn’t be surprising, as Pennsylvania has a ton of fantastic locally-owned restaurants across the state. According to Yelp, the list...
BizReport.com
How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide
Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball
(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
abc27.com
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
State warns of scam letter targeting Pennsylvanians at tax time
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the tax filing season underway, the state Department of Revenue on Monday encouraged Pennsylvania residents to be on the lookout for scams that are designed to trick people into turning over sensitive data and personal information. One recurring scam that has been reported to authorities...
25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at our sister station abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and […]
Comments / 4