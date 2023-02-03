Read full article on original website
Sabres sign Cozens to 7-year extension with $7.1M AAV
The Buffalo Sabres have locked up another key piece of their core, signing Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7-million extension on Tuesday. Cozens was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer following the expiration of his entry-level contract. His new cap hit is nearly identical to Tage Thompson's, who signed a seven-year, $50-million extension in August.
NHL Monday player props: 3 forwards to target
There are six games on the menu Monday night as the NHL returns from its All-Star break. That means there are plenty of player props to comb through. Let's dive into a few that stand out from the pack. Nikita Kucherov over 3.5 shots (+110) Death, taxes, and backing Nikita...
Avalanche getting Byram, Nichushkin back from injuries Tuesday vs. Pens
The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will have two impact players back in the lineup when they resume play Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bo Byram and Valeri Nichushkin will return for Colorado's first game after the All-Star break, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Sunday, according to the Denver Gazette's Kyle Fredrickson.
Islanders sign Horvat to 8-year extension with reported $8.5M AAV
Bo Horvat has a long-term deal with his new team before even making his debut. The New York Islanders signed the 27-year-old to an eight-year extension, the team announced Sunday. The contract has an average annual value of $8.5 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello...
Pens' Hextall won't trade 1st-rounder to move salary before deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall doesn't plan to part with a first-round pick or an equivalent to move salary out before the March 3 deadline. "I would say that's not on the table," the GM said Sunday. "I haven't been asked for that, certainly. Conversations are starting to pick up (between) a lot of (teams) ... people are kind of looking to see what's out there ... but there's not a lot of teams right now that are looking to jump and kind of get down to the fine strokes here."
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports world reacts to major Brittney Griner decision
We could soon see Brittney Griner back in a United States basketball uniform. Griner officially has not declared her intention to return to the women’s basketball team after her harrowing saga in Russian captivity, but the option is there if she wants. The women’s team will be holding a minicamp ahead of the Paris Games, Read more... The post Sports world reacts to major Brittney Griner decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Astros GM: We've had extension talks with Tucker
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown acknowledged the team had discussions with All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker about a contract extension. "Some of the stuff was started prior to me coming. We had some talks with Tucker, of course, because it's coming up on the arbitration hearing," Brown told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "And (Cristian) Javier, he's also coming up on the arb hearing. … We've been in contact with some of the agents to get some thought process."
Surging Avalanche confident they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions
Having entered the All-Star break on a hot streak, the Colorado Avalanche feel they're rounding into form in time for another Stanley Cup run. "I think we can win it again," said Nathan MacKinnon, per NHL.com's Tracey Myers. After cruising to the Central Division title last season and posting a...
Report: Nets to sit Kyrie until traded ahead of Thursday deadline
The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined until they trade him ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources told TNT's Chris Haynes. The 30-year-old reportedly requested a trade Friday after the Nets and Irving failed to agree to a contract extension. Irving missed Saturday's 125-123...
Gallant: 'It's a shame' Trouba has to fight after big hits
New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant doesn't think captain Jacob Trouba should have to answer the bell every time he flattens an opponent. Trouba was the center of attention throughout a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night for a pair of punishing hits on Dillon Dube and Nazem Kadri. Both collisions sparked instantaneous fights.
Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night.
Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night. After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115.
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
Kyrie misses game vs. Wizards day after reported trade request
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed Saturday's 125-123 victory over the Washington Wizards due to right calf soreness. The injury comes one day after Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise following failed contract extension talks. The eight-time All-Star will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Ahead of...
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Flores spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was previously the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-2021. The 41-year-old generated interest from multiple teams this year,...
Syracuse's Boeheim apologizes for claiming multiple ACC schools bought teams
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after recently claiming that multiple ACC schools bought their teams with large NIL deals. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
Report: Nets don't plan to trade KD before deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have told teams that they aren't planning on moving Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant is currently having "ongoing conversations" with the Nets' brass regarding the direction of the franchise in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks last week, Wojnarowski adds.
