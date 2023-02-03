Read full article on original website
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra
Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
casarevista.com
A Walk in Penngrove
Embedded in Sonoma County, a small town called Penngrove is home to about 2,368 Californians. Penngrove contains many markets, shops, restaurants and more. Many people that work or live in Penngrove are small business owners. I went to visit some of these small businesses in the heart of the town....
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
thediscoveriesof.com
The Best Things to do in Big Sur: Explore California’s Rugged Coastline
Discover the best things to do in Big Sur with this handy guide. Unmissable activities to add to your itinerary. Sure, California has epic coastlines, an abundance of state parks, and incredible views… But there’s no better place to witness all three than Big Sur. Stretching across the...
northcountydailystar.com
25 Best Things to Do in California — Fun Activities & Stuff to Do!
Golden forests, golden coasts, and golden skies—it’s unsurprising that the Golden State of California has loads of treasured spots and sights to offer the world. Famed for its abundance in the mineral gold during the Gold Rush back in 1849, this state has been continuously flourishing in cultural diversity and natural wonders throughout the years.
OnlyInYourState
Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California
Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
SFist
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
sonomasun.com
Sonoma protesters put more heat on developer Ken Mattson
A group of nearly 50 protestors gathered Saturday at the long-dormant Cocoa Planet building, one of the many Ken Mattson properties in Sonoma Valley that sit empty, neglected and blighted. The action was organized by the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed to fight the idea of a County-funded...
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
