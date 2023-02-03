Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 14:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason .The Skokomish River in Mason County will see sharp rises on Tuesday with flooding possible due to heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following county, Mason. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall in the Olympic mountains will likely result in flooding along the Skokomish River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 10:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 10:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Monday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 25.0 Mon 9 am CST 25.1 25.1 25.0
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, When the river is falling, water on low lying property and over the lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will slowly begin to drain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to below 16 feet late Sunday, February 12th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 06/06/1928. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through late Tuesday, then begin to fall reaching 20 feet on Wednesday, February 15th. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:21:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River West 15.0 18.9 Mon 7 pm CST 18.5 17.8 16.5
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 14:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued tomorrow morning. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 20.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 20.9 feet through late Tuesday, then begin to fall reaching 20 feet on Wednesday, February 15th. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 02/01/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:47:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, George and Greene Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting around 22.6 feet this evening and will commence a slow fall Tuesday. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening or late Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 21:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 10 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory through Tuesday afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion.
Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 PM EST Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:35 PM CST Monday the stage was 2.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:35 PM CST Monday was 3.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.9 Mon 6 pm CST 2.8 2.7 2.6
Flood Warning issued for Tattnall, Toombs by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tattnall; Toombs FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohoopee River near Reidsville. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flooding of several riverside unimproved roads and some agricultural land occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM EST Monday, the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1000 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 72.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM CST Monday was 72.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 74.0 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 73.5 feet on 03/13/1994. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 26.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Monday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 22.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 26.0 Mon 6 pm CST 25.4 24.7 23.9
Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Monroe and Arkansas Counties. White River At Augusta affecting Woodruff and White Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, River flows in many side channels and creates islands between the river and sloughs and creeks. Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Portions of the National Wildlife Refuge downstream of Clarendon flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to hold stead near a crest of 26.6 feet just after midnight tonight...then slowly fall. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 26.6 Mon 6 PM 26.5 26.4 26.1 Near Crest
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 13:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low pastureland and bottomland is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 22.9 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pearl River Rockport 25.0 26.6 Mon 7 pm CST 25.8 25.1 24.6
Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Minor flooding of Heymann Park off of Highway 90 will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Monday was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 10.2 Mon 7 pm CST 10.1 10.0 9.9
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:14:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 15:20:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Union, Calhoun and Bradley Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 17.6 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 30.8 Mon 6 PM 28.1 25.0 21.9 Falling
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 21:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-08 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 and 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 19:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 715 PM EST Monday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
