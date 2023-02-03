Effective: 2023-02-06 21:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-07 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 10 feet. * WHERE...North-facing beaches of St. Thomas, St John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory through Tuesday afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion.

