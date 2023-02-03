It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO