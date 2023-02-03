ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hertz Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46. Hertz Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the...
ARIZONA STATE
Entrepreneur

2 Auto Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 2 to Avoid

While rising rates, supply chain issues, and declining demand have marred the performance of the auto industry, its long-term prospects look impressive. So, investors might consider buying quality stocks General...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Voya Financial

Voya Financial VOYA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Voya Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55. Voya Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours

Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Benzinga

Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Benzinga

PJT Partners Earnings Preview

PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Fiserv

Fiserv FISV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fiserv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90. Fiserv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Looks Poised To Break From This Trading Pattern

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC was spiking up over 5% at one point on Monday but on lower-than-average volume. The movie theater chain has seen increased interest from investors, along with several other retail-favorite stocks that underwent short squeezes over the last two years. StockTwits CEO Rishi Khanna sees continued...
Benzinga

Why Alset Shares Are Falling 30% Today

Alset Inc AEI shares are trading lower by 32.30% to $2.10 Monday morning after the company announced a $3.8 million public offering of common stock. Alset says the offering consists of 1,727,273 shares of common stock at a price of $2.20 per share. In addition, the company has granted Aegis Capital Corp., the underwriter in the offering, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 212,863 shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Benzinga

Premier Earnings Preview

Premier PINC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Premier will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Premier bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Motley Fool

Is Gilead Sciences Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Strongest Results in 7 Years?

Gilead's quarterly update provided a lot to like, including soaring sales growth for the company's cancer drugs. However, declining sales of COVID-19 therapy Veklury weighed on Gilead's otherwise great news. The stock could again beat the market in 2023 if Gilead continues to exceed Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a...
