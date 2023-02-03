Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Hertz Global Holdings
Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hertz Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46. Hertz Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Quantum computing and solutions provider Quantum Computing Inc QUBT launched QI Solutions, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to delivering quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. The new entity will lead and manage engagements, contracts, and programs that the U.S. government and the Department of Defense awarded to the...
2 Auto Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 2 to Avoid
While rising rates, supply chain issues, and declining demand have marred the performance of the auto industry, its long-term prospects look impressive. So, investors might consider buying quality stocks General...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Voya Financial
Voya Financial VOYA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Voya Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55. Voya Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Skyworks Stock Is Surging After Hours
Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results and announced a buyback. What Happened: Skyworks reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, which was in line with average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, which missed consensus estimates of $2.61 per share.
Ford CEO reports $2 billion loss in profits in 2022, falling short of expectations
Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday that the company fell short of its expectations in the fourth quarter and last year, reporting that it lost $2 billion in profits. In a press release published Thursday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company should have done “much better” in 2022. The press release said that in…
Benzinga
Why ZoomInfo Stock Is Diving After Hours
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading lower after hours Monday after the sales and marketing intelligence company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: ZoomInfo said fourth-quarter revenue jumped 36% year-over-year to $301.7 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $298.88 million. The company reported quarterly earnings...
Benzinga
PJT Partners Earnings Preview
PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Fiserv
Fiserv FISV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Fiserv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90. Fiserv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Pinterest Slows Hiring, Tightens Spends To Sweeten Margins — But This Is Its Key Focus This Year
Pinterest Inc PINS CEO said during the earnings call that the image-sharing company significantly slowed the pace of hiring and cut down on infrastructure spending as part of its cost control measures in the fourth quarter. “We significantly slowed the pace of hiring such that our headcount was flat quarter-over-quarter....
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Looks Poised To Break From This Trading Pattern
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC was spiking up over 5% at one point on Monday but on lower-than-average volume. The movie theater chain has seen increased interest from investors, along with several other retail-favorite stocks that underwent short squeezes over the last two years. StockTwits CEO Rishi Khanna sees continued...
Why Alset Shares Are Falling 30% Today
Alset Inc AEI shares are trading lower by 32.30% to $2.10 Monday morning after the company announced a $3.8 million public offering of common stock. Alset says the offering consists of 1,727,273 shares of common stock at a price of $2.20 per share. In addition, the company has granted Aegis Capital Corp., the underwriter in the offering, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 212,863 shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Benzinga
Premier Earnings Preview
Premier PINC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-02-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Premier will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66. Premier bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Motley Fool
Is Gilead Sciences Stock a Screaming Buy After Its Strongest Results in 7 Years?
Gilead's quarterly update provided a lot to like, including soaring sales growth for the company's cancer drugs. However, declining sales of COVID-19 therapy Veklury weighed on Gilead's otherwise great news. The stock could again beat the market in 2023 if Gilead continues to exceed Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a...
Benzinga
