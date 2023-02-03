Alset Inc AEI shares are trading lower by 32.30% to $2.10 Monday morning after the company announced a $3.8 million public offering of common stock. Alset says the offering consists of 1,727,273 shares of common stock at a price of $2.20 per share. In addition, the company has granted Aegis Capital Corp., the underwriter in the offering, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 212,863 shares of common stock offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

11 HOURS AGO