News4Jax.com
Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
News4Jax.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend. Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
NFPA says cars account for 1 in 8 reported fires. JFRD explains ways to reduce the risk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car went up in flames on the Mathews Bridge on Sunday afternoon, causing the bridge to close while first responders worked to put out the fire. It’s a situation that a Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department spokesperson said happens frequently frequently. According to the...
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
News4Jax.com
23-year-old man in critical condition after vehicle hits SUV, causing him to overturn, be ejected in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The northbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road and the Orange Park Mall were blocked Monday afternoon after a serious crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An SUV was driving on Orange Park Northway just before 10:30 a.m. when 23-year-old driver in another...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville program helps teens struggling with substance abuse get their lives back on track
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville program is helping teens get their lives back on track after drugs. Florida Recovery School was established in 2014 to help teens struggling with substance abuse. One teen told News4JAX that he started using drugs at 9 years old but has gotten his life...
News4Jax.com
Car catches fire on Mathews Bridge, temporarily closes all lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a car that caught fire on the Mathews Bridge on Sunday afternoon is expected to recover, officials said. According to JFRD, the car was in the westbound lane close to the off-ramp into downtown when it caught fire for an unknown reason. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
News4Jax.com
Westbound lanes on I-10 near McDuff Ave. reopened after semitruck crash, fuel spills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Westbound traffic on Interstate 10 near McDuff Avenue was at a standstill Monday afternoon after a semitruck crashed and caused a fuel spill, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said a 44-year-old semitruck driver, of Washington, was traveling west on I-10 and didn’t...
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders announce launch of public safety initiative to help first responders facing personal emergencies
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County leaders announced Monday that are taking the initiative to protect law enforcement officers, first responders and emergency management teams with the addition of the Signal 35 Fund, which is named after the county’s radio call code for officers who need assistance.
News4Jax.com
26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
News4Jax.com
Cumber on political ads: ‘The only candidate’s family that is under attack is mine’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The political TV ads from two of the Republican candidates for mayor of Jacksonville have been nonstop, each targeting the other for their role in the attempted sale of JEA. On Friday we showed you how candidate Daniel Davis responded, and now, candidate LeAnna Cumber is...
News4Jax.com
Council votes in favor of agreement to donate Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to city
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach City Council on Monday evening voted in favor of an agreement with the American Red Cross that will donate the Jacksonville Beach Lifeguard Station to the city. As part of the agreement, the Red Cross logo will be removed from the lifeguard...
News4Jax.com
80 years later: Military chaplains who sacrificed lives for fellow service members honored at Jacksonville ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a story of sacrifice and selflessness. Eighty years ago Friday, the sinking of a military ship — as devastating as it was — brought out the best qualities in at least four of the passengers onboard. And the legacy of their heroic acts continues on.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Council to vote on bill that would ban panhandling at intersections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville lawmakers are pushing for a potential ban that targets people who use intersections to ask for money. Republican council members Kevin Carrico and Al Ferraro sponsor the bill that would make it illegal to use the public right of way for commercial activity. The bill cites pedestrian and vehicle safety.
News4Jax.com
Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
