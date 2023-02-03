ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Car catches fire on Mathews Bridge, temporarily closes all lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a car that caught fire on the Mathews Bridge on Sunday afternoon is expected to recover, officials said. According to JFRD, the car was in the westbound lane close to the off-ramp into downtown when it caught fire for an unknown reason. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy