Happily in love! Actor Miles Teller married wife Keleigh Sperry in 2019 and has since gushed over their “great” life together. “We just hang out. She keeps me calm. It’s pretty great,” he told Men’s Health in December 2020. “I’m with her now from when I wake up to the moment I go to bed. We have a lot of friends whose relationships got put under a magnifying glass during these times, but we are really great. Once you get married and you make that ultimate commitment, life is just a lot less stressful. You just know that person is always going to be there.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO