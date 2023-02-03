Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Santa Anna man arrested for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual
According to a news release from the Coleman Police Department – On February 2, 2023, the Coleman Police Department filed Third-degree Felony charges on Malcolm Todd McMillan, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. An arrest warrant was issued and McMillan was arrested by the Santa Anna Police Department in Santa Anna, Texas. He was placed in the Coleman County Jail for allegations that he had taken several thousands of dollars from elderly individuals in Coleman. Bond was set by the Coleman County Justice of the Peace at $40,000.00.
ktxs.com
Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner
CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
brownwoodnews.com
Lou Humphrey
Lou Evelyn Lee was born November 6, 1933, in Brownwood, Texas, to Herbert Jasper and Dora Ester Lee. She graduated from Brownwood High School, where she sang in the choir and did public speaking. She married Dr. John Lynn Humphrey of Bangs, Texas in September 1952. Lou and Dr. John...
brownwoodnews.com
Woman’s Club of Brownwood now accepting applications for donations
The Woman’s Club of Brownwood is accepting applications from charitable and non-profit organizations for funding. The deadline for turning in applications is March 10, and the funds will be distributed at the Woman’s Club May 23, 2023 luncheon meeting at the Brownwood County Club. Organized in 1973, the...
Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims by using religious references, family tragedies
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims out of thousands of dollars by using religious references and family tragedies has been arrested. Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, has been charged with Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual in connection to the allegations and was released from […]
koxe.com
Pickup Crashes Into Apartment Complex, Driver Arrested
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the 377 Villa Apartments in the 4200 block of US Hwy 377 S regarding a report of a male assaulting a family member and destroying the apartment. The male suspect left the scene in a black pickup before officers were able to arrive.
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
brownwoodnews.com
David Glenn Bell
David Glenn Bell, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2022. A memorial service for David will be held at 6:30 P.M. at the Carr house in Early. David was born June 7,1949 in Brownwood, TX to Seal P.T. Bell and Mable Ann Caldwell Bell. On...
brownwoodnews.com
Comanche County Medical Center welcomes new pediatrician
The board of directors of nonprofit Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) has announced that Helen C. Ong, MD, an experienced and long-time pediatrician is joining the CCMC health system and moving her practice this spring from Stephenville to Comanche. Dr. Ong will start in May. She will develop a new...
brownwoodnews.com
BISD’s Kimber Bennett named Elementary School Counselor of the Year
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Monday:. Kimber Bennett, the school counselor at Woodland Heights Elementary, won the Rhosine Fleming Award for Elementary School Counselor of the Year. The Rhosine Fleming Award was established in memory of Rhosine DuBose Fleming, who was a counselor for Richardson ISD when she died in 1971. Rhosine was instrumental in the organization of the Texas School Counselor Association (TSCA) in 1966 and served as TSCA Secretary. This award is given each year to an outstanding school counselor at each level and stands as a living memorial to Rhosine’s dedication, professional involvement, and growth.
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday pursuit ends with crash into apartment complex
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the 377 Villa apartments in the 4200 block of U.S. Hwy 377S regarding a report of a male assaulting a family member and destroying the apartment. The male suspect left the scene in a black pickup before officers were able to arrive.
brownwoodnews.com
Mark Anthony ‘Tony’ Corbell
Funeral services for Mark Anthony “Tony” Corbell, 73, of Priddy and formerly of Odessa, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Priddy. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite.
brady-today.com
Mission at Brady Now Taking Applications for 2023
The Mission of Brady is now accepting applications for the 2023 work session in which 10-12 homes in the Brady area will be upgraded and improved to allow the homeowners to be warm and dry. Homes selected for this program will be renovated during the first two weekends in June. Applications can be picked up at Brady City Hall, McCulloch Country Resource Center, Brady Mercantile, and Redeemer Church.
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
brownwoodnews.com
Linda Gober
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
36 Brown County student-athletes selected for Big Country FCA All-Star Festival
The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed its 2023 All-Star Festival participants in Abilene Sunday, as seven sports will be played over eight games from June 4-10, with Brownwood, Abilene, San Angelo, and Eastland serving as host cities. A total of 36 Brown County athletes have been selected to...
San Angelo LIVE!
Man Flees Police in a Kia, Dies in Rollover Crash
EASTLAND, TX — Eastland Police were chasing a man driving a Kia Sorento eastbound on I-20 just west of Eastland yesterday afternoon. The driver of the fleeing Kia died after rolling over into a barrow ditch. During the chase, the Kia driver departed the prepared surface, driving onto the...
Camper catches on fire in Cisco, first responders search for two pets
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A camper caught on fire in the backyard of a property in Cisco. Just before 7:00 p.m. on February 4, fire crews were called out to a camper fire in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. The camper showed signs of heavy smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire […]
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Feb. 6-12
Bangs at Coleman, 5/6:30 p.m. Concordia at Howard Payne, 5:30 p.m. Concordia at Howard Payne, 7:30 p.m. Brownwood at Salado, 7 p.m. Salado at Brownwood, 7:30 p.m. Comanche at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Roscoe, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Evant, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Eula,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions unable to put away Stephenville, suffer 59-56 district defeat
The Brownwood Lions squandered a 13-point first-half lead, rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and opened a four-point advantage with just 86 seconds left. But the Stephenville Yellow Jackets scored eight of the final nine points to the stun the Lions, 59-56, Friday night at Warren Gym and complete a District 6-4A boys basketball sweep.
Comments / 0