Her favorite place in the whole wide world was always home. Brenda Faye Turner (High) Chaplin left her earthly home of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, for her eternal home “where the soul never dies” on February 5, 2023, at the age of 82. Brenda was born in Jeffery, Kentucky, on July 3, 1941, the fifth child and first daughter of William Fontis “Fon” Turner and Grace Deweese Turner who preceded her arrival to her eternal home. Also, preceding were three brothers, Gene, J.T., and Ronnie Turner.

TOMPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO