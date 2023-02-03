Read full article on original website
Brenda Chaplin
Her favorite place in the whole wide world was always home. Brenda Faye Turner (High) Chaplin left her earthly home of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, for her eternal home “where the soul never dies” on February 5, 2023, at the age of 82. Brenda was born in Jeffery, Kentucky, on July 3, 1941, the fifth child and first daughter of William Fontis “Fon” Turner and Grace Deweese Turner who preceded her arrival to her eternal home. Also, preceding were three brothers, Gene, J.T., and Ronnie Turner.
Lisa Beard
Lisa Beard was born December 31, 1966 in Winchester, Indiana to Kenneth Earl Thrasher and Glenda Elise Holt Thrasher. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 5, 2023. Lisa was a 1985 graduate of Clinton County High School. Graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1989 with...
Graclin Alexia Anderson
Graclin Alexia Anderson, 10, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Monroe Carell Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, TN. She is survived by her parents: Spencer and Katie Anderson, Scottsville, KY;. 2 brothers: Emmett Anderson and Hardin Anderson, both of Scottsville, KY;. Paternal grandparents: Dewana and...
Granvil Lewis Speck
Granvil Lewis Speck, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born February 28, 1943 in Warren County, Kentucky to the late George Lewis Speck and Lucille Talley Speck. Granvil retired from Bailey Gibson Buick GMC as a car salesman and was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church. In his free time, he loved watching WKU basketball and gardening.
Mr. Willard Capps
Mr. Willard Capps, age 73, of Burkesville, Kentucky, husband of Donna Capps, passed away on Saturday, February 04, 2023, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of the arrangements.
Wendell Harold Kennison
Wendell Harold Kennison, age 87, of Summer Shade passed away on Saturday, February 05, 2023 at the T.J Samson Community Hospital. Born on July 29, 1935 in Breckinridge County, he was a son of the late Lottie Compton Kennison and Harold Kennison. Wendell was a member of Kilwinning Lodge # 506 in Louisville, and had served in the United States Air Force’s 9218th Air Recovery Squadron and Air National Guard. He was retired from the Kenway Chemical Company where he worked in sales for many years.
Lucinda Gail “Cindy” Proffitt
Lucinda Gail “Cindy” Proffitt, age 61 of Glasgow, passed away on January 31, 2023, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. The Barren County native was born on April 11, 1961 to the late Gayle Ross Proffitt and Lucinda Frances Phillips Proffitt, who survives. Cindy was a 1981 graduate of...
Tania Lynn Stapp
Tania Lynn Stapp, 64 of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 with family at her side at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab. She was born on January 13, 1959 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to the late Samuel Eugene Stapp and Flossie Corene Meredith who survives. Tania was a former employee of Holley Performance Products for over 20 years.
Eddie Mae Lobb
Eddie Mae Lobb of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Coys Moran and Christine Adkins Moran was born on Sunday, November 5, 1939 in Green County and departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was 83 years, 2 months, and 29 days of age. She...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 30, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Tina L. Logsdon, 53, and Teddy A. Weiss, 53, both of Glasgow. Kathy J. Browning, 63, and Victor L. Gregory, 67, both of Glasgow. Jan. 19, 2023:. Tina R. Garmon, 45, and Milton, B....
Danny Joe Lane
Danny Joe Lane, 55 of Smiths Grove passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4,2023 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. Born May 29,1967 to the late Raymond Lane and Mary Robertson Lane. Danny worked for 38 years for AG Tree Service. He is survived by his two sisters Violet Hicks...
Roger Dale Gentry
Roger Dale Gentry, 69, Glasgow, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Garland “Junior” Gentry and Nelda Earlene Geralds Gentry. Roger served many years as the manager of Richardson’s Hardware...
Troy Allen Jackson
Troy Allen Jackson age 59 of Cub Run passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home in Cub Run. He was born in Glasgow on April 1, 1963. He was a construction worker. Troy is survived by his wife Vanessa Jackson; his mother Mary Gipson Bennett & husband James Miller;
Kenneth Stinson
Kenneth Stinson, age 72, of Hart County, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Horse Cave. He was a native of Hart County. He was a loving dad and brother who loved spending time with his family. He loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. He would help anyone he could and was always kind and generous.
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
FATAL SHOOTING BETWEEN NEIGHBORS IN GRAYSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LEITCHFIELD, KY – the Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 10:39 A.M. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a shooting that had occurred near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in the Short Creek community of Grayson County, Kentucky.
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
