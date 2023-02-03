Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Shoshone Tribe Changes Mind, Will Not Make Hunting Pact With Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The government of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has changed its mind about establishing an off-reservation hunting agreement with the state of Wyoming. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019 decision Herrera vs. Wyoming ruled that Crow Tribal members and Shoshone Tribal...
county17.com
State celebrates Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon proclaimed this week, Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, as Wyoming Professional Water and Wastewater Operator Appreciation Week. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality joins him in honoring water treatment, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment operators. The professionals protect public health by...
county17.com
Daniels Fund gives $5.5 million in grants and scholarships to Wyoming in 2022
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Daniels Fund distributed $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2022, and reached $101 million in total giving in the state since its inception in 2000. Throughout its four state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah,...
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Sheridan Media
Column: Mick and Susie McMurry Were Wyoming Superheroes – Now They’re Both Gone
In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally, in recent history, you saw famous couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry. For almost three decades, they were everywhere....
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish accepting nominations for Youth Conservationist of the Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognizes and honors youth from across the state who have made significant contributions to the outdoors and the field of conservation, either as an individual or part of a group. And nominations are now open for this year’s recognition.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Spend $550 Million Over Original Budget; Earmarks $1 Billion Into Savings Too
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will spend another $550 million over what was originally budgeted spurred by a sprawling spending packed that includes more money for education and the state Department of Health. State lawmakers also earmarked another $950 million be put into savings. “In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Belize is the Wyoming of Central America
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited Belize and found the culture and circumstances of that country to be very familiar. Especially in driving habits and general attitude. Getting stuck in a traffic jam there because of a horse made me think of home. Belize...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Kitchen Tables in Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joy Harjo wrote in her poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” that “The world begins at a kitchen table.”. She’s right. Our kitchen tables are among the most powerful places in our world if we use them for more than stuffing our faces.
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
county17.com
Resolution eliminating electric vehicles by 2035 to be phased out of legislative session
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would encourage lawmakers to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 is taking a backseat. Today is the last day legislations can come out of the Committee of the Whole in each chamber and Senate Joint Resolution 4, which has not received any action since it was referred to the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Jan. 13, is on the chopping block.
buffalobulletin.com
Shot down, resuscitated: Hunting fee hike still alive
CHEYENNE—A once-dead measure that would boost the price of some nonresident deer and pronghorn hunting licenses by as much as 300% has been revived. Although it enjoyed support from a Gov. Mark Gordon-appointed committee and hunting advocacy groups, Senate File 60 – Nonresident hunting license application fee was voted down on the Senate floor in a 10-20 vote that swung partly on concerns it violated the Wyoming Constitution, which plainly states that revenue-raising bills must originate in the House.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales?
As many people move toward EVs, Wyoming politicians are introducing a new bill that would phase out EV sales. The post Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
