ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

$700M Powerball prize latest in string of giant jackpots

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477qHa_0kbigdZf00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No, it’s not lottery deja vu.

There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

This time, it’s an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The prizes grow so large because the odds of winning them are so long, at one in 292.2 million for Powerball. That allows jackpots to roll over week after week, getting bigger and bigger.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The $700 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid over 29 years through an annuity. Nearly all jackpot winners prefer a one-time check, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
  4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
  7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
  8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
  9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
  10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Des Moines woman wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is now $250,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. "It's not something that you think you'll encounter," winner Jennyfer Akers told Iowa Lottery officials, according to a press release. "You kind of always dream about it, and it's never a reality until it becomes a reality. That reality for me was yesterday afternoon, and it's pretty mind-boggling."
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors

(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
RIVERDALE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Divisive politics, Kim Reynolds, and the Moms for Liberty

Randy Richardson is a former educator and retired associate executive director of the Iowa State Education Association. The last two presidential elections have highlighted the deep divides between Democrats and Republicans. According to information from the Pew Research Center a month before the 2020 election, roughly 8 in 10 registered voters in both camps said their differences with the other side were about core American values, and roughly 9 in 10—again in both camps—worried that a victory by the other would lead to “lasting harm” to the United States.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan

“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton

Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction of the cost

Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction …. Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. Property tax policy reform bill moves forward at …. WHO 13's Zach Fisher reports. Thomas...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
iowa.media

US flag absent from Johnston cafeteria display

Johnston School District has allowed flags representing 43 different countries to be hung in the cafeteria at the high school — with one noticeable exception. If you look close, you will notice the absence of the American flag. “In an effort to harbor an inclusive and representative space for...
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy