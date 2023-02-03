ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Taylorsville man charged federally for allegedly distributing large amount of fentanyl

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSJ4j_0kbigY6u00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly distributing fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States District Court of Utah.

Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias, 25, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 31, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Police searching for two suspects wanted in deadly Salt Lake City stabbing

The FBI’s Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into Covarrubias and a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large quantities of narcotics in Utah, according to court documents.

An undercover agent allegedly purchased fentanyl from Covarrubias recently, which led to his arrest.

FBI agents reportedly located and seized approximately 5,000 blue-colored pills and 40 brightly-colored pills — all tested positive for fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance.

These brightly-colored pills, commonly referred to as “rainbow fentanyl” or “skittles,” look like candy to entice young people.

An FBI investigation remains ongoing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Nelson is prosecuting the case.

