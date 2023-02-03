CLARENCE, N.Y. – Dynabrade, Inc. has completed the asset purchase of one of its strategic suppliers, Global Abrasive Products Inc., a 50-employee abrasives converter with locations in Lockport, N.Y., and Alpharetta, Ga. Details of the acquisition were not released. “For Dynabrade, this is a continuation of our strategic initiative...

