Read full article on original website
Related
Icy weather brings snow, rain to Tennessee Valley, Plains
Freezing rain and arctic air will permeate across the U.S. this week, affecting travel conditions and bringing the possibility of widespread power outages.
Today's Forecast: Light snow showers and Arctic temperatures
Lake effect snow will turn light for the start of the work week today as much cooler air settles in the next two days.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
TODAY.com
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
The arctic temperatures and gusting winds are now responsible for at least one death as Friday’s high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman, according to a...
Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?
Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year.
Mount Washington Wind Chill Was 103 Degrees BELOW Zero
The arctic blast slamming the Northeast pushed the wind chill on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to 103 degrees below zero—a record-setter. Just how cold is that? Well, the temperature on Mars today is about 81 degrees below, and someone without gloves on Mount Washington would get frostbite within a minute. Temperatures at the observatory will be in the minus 30s or minus 40s on Saturday but winds of 90 to 110 mph will make it feel much colder, Weather.com reported.Read it at Weather.com
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris
We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
CBC News
Extreme cold warnings end across region, temperatures to rise overnight
After prompting thousands to seek shelter and authorities to cancel outdoor events, an extreme cold spell that passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec has ended and the temperature is slowly rising across the region. The region had been under an extreme cold warning since Thursday evening, as a cold...
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings
According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
watchers.news
Coldest wind chills in decades expected in parts of the U.S.
A strong Arctic front will race across the Great Lakes on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and then push through the Northeastern parts of the United States tonight, bringing the coldest wind chills in recent memory. Gusty northwesterly winds will result in dangerously cold wind chills in the Northern Plains and...
Comments / 0