California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
In an unfortunate turn of events, All-Star Kyrie Irving will not make his way to the purple and gold. Instead, Irving will head to the Dallas Mavericks and team up with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, their 2029 first-round pick, and their 2027 and 2029...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: As Trade Chatter Swirls, Kyrie Irving Issues Cryptic Tweet
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who yesterday morning blew up the NBA news cycle in demanding to be dealt from the 30-21 Nets prior to the league's impending February 9th trade deadline, took to Twitter last night to clarify what happened and offer a surprisingly measured, mature take on his recent actions --
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavericks Make Risky Trade for Kyrie Irving and All His Baggage
On the surface you can see it, why the Mavericks would cast their lot with Kyrie Irving, why a seemingly functional NBA franchise would tie its future to one of the NBA’s most dysfunctional top talents. The Mavs are struggling, 28–26 at the start of the first full week in February and a long way from the Western Conference finalist they were a year ago. Luka Dončić is putting up MVP numbers, but every exasperated end-of-game look from Dončić has had to make Dallas fearful that it was inching closer to the day Dončić, under contract through the 2025–26 season, could ask out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Taking A Load Off: Mavs Trade for Kyrie Irving ‘Enticed’ Luka Doncic
"In the backcourt for Dallas is Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving." Can't you just hear Mike Breen announcing that right before tip-off of an NBA Finals game?. Okay okay ... we're getting ahead of ourselves there, but it's fun to think about about the possibilities regardless. On Sunday, the Dallas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Nets to Bench Kyrie Irving Until Trade Can Be Reached
Amid Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Nets, Brooklyn plans on holding the star point guard out of games ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reports. Irving reportedly told the Nets on Friday that he wanted to be traded after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NBA Top Five Performances, Feb. 4: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Led Oklahoma City Thunder to Franchise-Record Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Houston Rockets in a close game on Wednesday. They responded with a record-breaking 153 points in the rematch Saturday night behind another star performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-point game paved the way for the highest scoring team performance in franchise history. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers
New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Darvin Ham Responds To Recent LA Trade Buzz
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving made some serious noise on Friday, requesting a trade before the NBA trade deadline. Many media pundits and people on social media pointed the Lakers way as a team who should trade for the eight-time All-Star. The Lakers and Irving have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and there is a legit chance that LA could land Irving this upcoming week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday Night
The Miami Heat went into their four-game road trip with optimism after winning three games in a row. They dropped three on the road, and head back home after a Saturday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat defeated the Bucks in their previous two games this season but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Julius Randle Happy With Knicks’ Resiliency vs. Embiid, Sixers
New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle was a lone standout during the first-quarter matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing the entire quarter, Randle knocked down four of his nine shots and hit on all four of his free throws to produce half of New York’s 24-points in the first quarter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors
Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
