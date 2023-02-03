ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What Will the Vikings Do at Defensive Coordinator if They Don’t Land Brian Flores?

The Vikings' defensive coordinator search hasn't exactly gone to plan. It's been two and a half weeks since they fired Ed Donatell, and they've seen three different potential candidates become unavailable during that time. At the moment, they're down to two interviewed options — one who is also considering other jobs and one who would be a tough sell to the fan base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere

It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tyler’s Take: The REAL Reason Behind Titans’ Interest in Trading Up to No. 1

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans were connected to a rumor over the weekend that indicates they may have interest in trading up to the first pick in the draft. The Chicago Bears, who own the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, have a quarterback they want to build around in Justin Fields, so it is only logical they would be motivated to find a trade partner who wants to select their quarterback of the future.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Gamble on Upside in 2-Round Mock Draft from ESPN

No. 27 - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State. Protecting Josh Allen should be at the top of the priority list. And with their first pick of the draft, the Bills signal they're not messing around when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Despite playing against lesser competition, the Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

OC Brian Hartline Says Buckeyes Have 3 First Round Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Ohio State has confidence. More specifically, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has confidence. In a recent tweet, Hartline replied to a user asking about Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, and what he would have to do to become a first-round draft pick after next season, stating that Egbuka — along with two other unnamed players — were already going to be “first-rounders”.
COLUMBUS, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial) Whitehead's absence is due to his continued recovery from a left lower leg sprain. He sustained the injury early in the second half of Duke's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Jan. 23. Despite being without the former five-star recruit, a projected...
DURHAM, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors

Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Carr, Love, and More

Part 3 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Who are the missing pieces to complete Vic Fangio's defense and have them ready to play week 1?. Hey there, I’m going to keep repeating the same thing for a while here: The Dolphins need a playmaking off-the-ball linebacker above and beyond anything else.
FLORIDA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Select Tight End, Cornerback In Latest Major Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his first two-round mock draft this week. The Bengals selected a tight end and a cornerback in the exercise. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer went to Cincinnati with the 28th pick. "The first of a loaded tight end group comes off the board as...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts on the Move in ESPN’s Latest Mock Draft

Who the Indianapolis Colts take in April's NFL Draft seems to still be a bit of a debate, but the consensus early in the process is that they won't stand pat at No. 4. The Colts' 1-7 finish down the stretch left them with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and similar to the 2021 draft, there seem to be three-big quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Select Big Ten CB in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

After the NFL world spent the majority of last week at the Senior Bowl, draft prospects were able to showcase how they could potentially fit with various teams. For the Lions, new coach Shaun Dion Hamilton was able to get a look at many defensive backs, as he was working with prospects during the week of practice.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Long Snapper Addresses to Josh Jacobs’ Pro Bowl Complaint

Sunday's Pro Bowl looked much different than it has in past years, what with a revised seven-on-seven flag football format and various other competitions mixed in. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had already stated his disapproval of the changes when he said "This s--t is stupid," via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy