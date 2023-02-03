Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Pokemon Gos March to May 2023 Community Day dates have been announced mark your calendars
The Pokemon Gos community day for Mythical Wishes was over until now. Niantic announced a new range of dates for us to mark down. Those upcoming community days are scheduled to be March to May 2023, and a handful of Community Day Classic events will be available at the game, giving players another chance to assemble Pokemon they had missed from past events.
ComicBook
The Day Before Slammed for 'Boring' Gameplay Reveal
The Day Before just had its long-awaited gameplay reveal and it doesn't seem like it was received very well. The Day Before is a new MMO set in the apocalypse. It's a bit like if The Division and The Last of Us crossed over together to create a zombie-ridden apocalypse where players are just as deadly as the undead. The initial trailers looked very exciting and seemed to promise a very rich gameplay experience in a dense world, but many were skeptical of the authenticity of this footage. It was heavily scripted and the studio has never ever made something remotely close to this scale. In addition to that, there have been some strange last-minute delays for the game's release which have been triggering alarms in the minds of players.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
bleedingcool.com
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In February 2023
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin notes the Giratina Alternate Art chase card remaining incredibly high in value in February 2023. The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in February 2023.
bleedingcool.com
The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 62: Raihan
Our spotlight on the Trainer Gallery subset of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest continues with Raihan, Professor Burnet, & more. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue to explore the Trainer Gallery subset of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Trainer Gallery subsets have been running through all main series Sword & Shield sets since early 2022's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These subsets consist of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainer Supporters, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot, making openings of these sets quite dynamic.
bleedingcool.com
ARK: Ragnarok DLC Will Be Released On Switch On February 7th
ARK: Ragnarok will be a free DLC download for ARK: Survival Evolved on the Nintendo Switch this coming Tuesday. ARK: Survival Evolved has announced that the ARK: Ragnarok DLC will be released on February 7th for the Nintendo Switch. Studio Wildcard has ported the content over to the console after having it released for other editions on the rest of the platforms, bringing players an entirely new map that is massive with tons of areas to explore and lots of content to find. You will be able to explore over 100 square kilometers of land that features expansive biomes such as volcanoes, hot springs, caverns, and so much more. Not to mention a number of new features you'll be able to stumble across to help you not just survive but thrive in the new wilds. You can check out more of it in the latest trailer down at the bottom before it launches this coming Tuesday.
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf gameplay details leak online
"The most immediate thing you notice is that animation quality has DRASTICALLY improved"
ComicBook
Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases a Starry Reunion
Pokemon's latest season, Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master, hasn't been shy when it comes to its reunions, seeing Ash running into fan-favorite characters from his past including the likes of Misty, Brock, Dent, and more. On the Pokemon front, past pocket monsters including Psyduck, Squirtle, Butterfree, Lapras, and more are looking to bid a fond farewell to the protagonist who has led the series for over twenty-plus years. Now, a new preview is hinting at a surprise reunion with someone quite close to Ketchum.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Report Sheds Light on Release Date and Inquisition Features
The first update on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2023 is here, but it comes not via BioWare and EA or anyone working on the game, but a new and unofficial report. And according to this report, the game is still some ways off from release. While rumors and general speculation have suggested the game could release this year, the new report casts doubt on this possibility, noting the game still has major things to work out.
game-news24.com
Capcom Arcade Stadium: How to get 1943 The Midway War free
For Capcom Arcade Stadium, you can now play 1943 The Midway game for free. Currently, the game 1943: The Battle of Midway for Capcom Arcade Stadium is free in the Microsoft Store. You can easily download the free copy through the following link. Many thanks to @Karamuto for that hints.
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Map Has Been Leaked and Many Streamers Are Already Playing the Game on Twitch
Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, but the game has leaked online. The full map of the game can be viewed online, and it gives a glimpse into the huge world that the game will feature. The map appears to open up the more you explore the...
Pokemon Go Shadowy Skirmishes, tasks and how to catch Shadow Registeel
Rocket has returned with a brand new Shadow Pokemon
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Volume 2 on Disney+ Release Date, Episode Guide, and More
It’s only February and we’re already getting hints about our Star Wars Day presents. Lucasfilm and Disney+ announced that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be one of this year’s May the Fourth releases. The second installment in the Emmy-nominated anthology series will filter Star Wars through the visionary storytelling powers of nine animation studios from around the globe. If Volume 1 was any indication, we’re in store for adventures unlike any we’ve seen before.
Blizzard agrees Overwatch 2 map pools suck, so it's scrapping them (for now)
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced it's listening to fan feedback and will remove map pools, but they could come back in the future.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
Release of 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' video game delayed to April 28
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's" design team announced a six-week delay for the game's release, to April 28.
ComicBook
Pokemon Squishmallows Are Back In Stock In 10 and 14-inch Sizes
The popularity of Jazwares' Squishmallows collectibles plushes was already riding high before they partnered with Pokemon and things really kicked into overdrive. Getting your hands on wave 1 Pikachu and Gengar Pokemon Squishmallows has proven extremely difficult, with sell outs happening lightning fast whenever they become available. That said, they've been restocked here at GameStop / Pikachu 10 and 14-inch and here at GameStop / Gengar 10 and 14-inch ($19.99 – $29.99) in pre-order while they last.
