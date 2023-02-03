Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Sasuke's Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently wrapped up a full adaptation of a major Sasuke Uchiha spin-off story in the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why fans love the fighter by showing off his power! The year kicked off with a huge new story focused on Sasuke and Sakura as the ...
Mob Psycho 100 Announces Series Finale 'Graduation' Event
Mob Psycho 100 officially brought its fan favorite anime to an end earlier this year with its third season, and now it's preparing to celebrate with a special "Graduation" event for the big finale! The anime adaptation taking on ONE's original manga series wrapped up the series with its third season, and it was certainly ...
ComicBook
Shonen Jump Announces Final Arc for Another Major Series
There are a few major franchises already in the midst of their final sagas, acts, or arcs in the pages of Shueisha's many Jump magazines, and now yet another major series has kicked off its final arc with a special announcement! Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has been one of the steadiest releases in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since series creator Nene Yukimori kicked off its run back in 2019, but fans might have noticed that the central duo of the titular Nagisa Kubo and Junta Shiraishi have been getting closer than ever before.
Jujutsu Kaisen Set Up Megumi's Big Twist in the Start
Jujutsu Kaisen can be downright nasty when it wants. Over the years, creator Gege Akutami has made fans fall for his heroes only to tear them apart, and readers now cling to those who remain. Of course, no heroes can touch Yuji's gang when it comes to popularity, and that is why the series' latest ...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Big Comeback
Nobara Kugisaki has been missing in action from both Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga in recent months, and now one awesome cosplay is ready for her big return whenever it goes down! Nobara fans have had it rough for quite a while as while the anime introduced her to a whole new wave of fans, now we're all waiting for her comeback along with every other fan favorite with the second season coming later this Summer. But it's been an even tougher road for fans of the manga because she's been missing a while from its pages too.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again: New Cast Information Could Signal Return of Tracksuit Mafia
Marvel Studios' stab at a Daredevil story is set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, and more cast information has started to surface regarding the upcoming Disney+ project. To date, only Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the roles they first originated on the Netflix series. That means this latest round of casting news includes breakdowns for only new roles, joining the other handful of actors that have already been cast in similar positions.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
EA's Iron Man Video Game Seemingly Enters Full Development
It looks as though Electronic Arts' upcoming Iron Man video game has now entered full production. In the back half of 2022, EA and Marvel Games confirmed that a new game tied to the character Iron Man was in the works at EA Motive. The project was said to be a third-person, single-player title that ...
ComicBook
The Last of Pods: Troy Baker Discusses The Last of Us Episode 4, Casting, Games, and More
Following Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The Last of Pods released its fourth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Troy Baker sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Baker was the original actor who played Joel in The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II before the popular video game franchise became a hit series on HBO with Pedro Pascal in the live-action version of the role. Baker's resumé as a voice actor runs deep but he'll be adding another credit to his acting work as he is due for an appearance in an upcoming episode of the TV series.
Troy Baker Opens Up About Desire for a Daredevil Video Game
Troy Baker has been on the frontlines demanding a video game based on Marvel's Daredevil for multiple years at this point. The notable actor who has appeared in titles like The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, BioShock Infinite, and numerous others has loudly made it known since 2020 that his dream project would be a ...
Marvel's Midnight Suns Was a "Commercial Flop"
Marvel's Midnight Suns released to strong critical praise late last year, but the game failed to find commercial success, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. Zelnick told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that "it's possible the release window wasn't perfect," but he believes the game could find an audience over time, as has been the case for ...
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis Reveals Rocket's Life Hangs in the Balance
As many expected all along, Rocket's life will be the one on the line when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 enters theaters later this year. In a new synopsis released by the team at Marvel Studios and Disney, it's confirmed Rocket is the member of the team staring death in the face as a ...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Doesn't Know When Namora Will Return to the MCU (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital -- not to mention coming to Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th -- and fans are getting a fresh opportunity to experience the film in the comfort of their own home. That includes getting reacquainted with the newest aspect of ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
ComicBook
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Release Date Revealed
The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.
