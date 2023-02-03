A public hearing will be held on the following ordinance by the Pflugerville City Council at a meeting on February 14, 2023. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will take place at 1611 E. Pfenning Lane. Public Hearing Item:. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS, AMENDING...

