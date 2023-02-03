ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Augusta Canal to be drained for maintenance work

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- This week you may notice the water in the Augusta Canal slowly disappear. That’s because the canal is being drained for maintenance work. They will start the draining process Monday and expect it to take about a week for the water to go away. Both the canal and Lake Olmstead with be […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

EG Tax's Esther Gulyas on earthquake

Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good …. Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance …. Proposals are opened from companies seeking Augusta's ambulance business. Daniel Bagi wins Buckle Up...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
AUGUSTA, GA
YAHOO!

Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting

Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Town hall meetings planned to discuss Highland Springs rezoning

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools are getting ready to open its newest state-of-the-art campus. They want your feedback for zoning for Highland Springs Middle School. We have a first look at the construction since the project was announced. You’ll be able to weigh in on four options....
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Monday. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the victim was parked in the emergency lane with their vehicle...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is coming up and you can register for it. Heart and Sole is a non-profit that benefits the hospital through an annual 5k walk and run. We went to see how this event helps the children’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Neighbors in McCormick County to protest over not receiving mail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off.  Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10. “Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC

