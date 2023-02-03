Read full article on original website
Augusta Canal to be drained for maintenance work
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- This week you may notice the water in the Augusta Canal slowly disappear. That’s because the canal is being drained for maintenance work. They will start the draining process Monday and expect it to take about a week for the water to go away. Both the canal and Lake Olmstead with be […]
WJBF.com
EG Tax's Esther Gulyas on earthquake
WRDW-TV
Coore and Crenshaw has ‘no plans for golf course in the Augusta area’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In about 50 days, Augusta becomes the center of the golf universe, but lately, the Masters’ buzz has centered around a piece of property along the river. Word of a new golf course possibly 10 miles from Augusta National has been spreading like wildfire on...
WRDW-TV
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
WRDW-TV
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices drop slightly this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have shown a slight decrease in the past week. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up 15 cents in a week,...
WRDW-TV
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
YAHOO!
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
WRDW-TV
American Red Cross assists Aiken family after house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken family whose home was damaged by fire has received help from the American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers. The home located on Wagontong Road in Wagener was damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, according to the volunteers. The American Red Cross is helping three people...
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
Augusta’s Groundhog Day time loop— the Olive Road railroad overpass
Groundhog Day. That means for many watching the movie, but Augusta has its own time loop where the same thing happens over and over.
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
WRDW-TV
Town hall meetings planned to discuss Highland Springs rezoning
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools are getting ready to open its newest state-of-the-art campus. They want your feedback for zoning for Highland Springs Middle School. We have a first look at the construction since the project was announced. You’ll be able to weigh in on four options....
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting death for a body that was discovered on Meadowbrook Drive. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive near Deans Bridge Road where a deceased black...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
WRDW-TV
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:41 p.m. Monday. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the victim was parked in the emergency lane with their vehicle...
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is coming up and you can register for it. Heart and Sole is a non-profit that benefits the hospital through an annual 5k walk and run. We went to see how this event helps the children’s...
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
Neighbors in McCormick County to protest over not receiving mail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off. Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10. “Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have […]
