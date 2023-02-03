ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm

There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
foxwilmington.com

SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week

LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
LORIS, SC

