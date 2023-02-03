Read full article on original website
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
columbuscountynews.com
Lumiere the Rooster, 40 Birds Missing from Lake Waccamaw Farm
There's nothing more heartbreaking than having a pet stolen, but what if that pet is of the backyard feathered variety?. Ashley Batten of Lake Waccamaw knows all about that loss, and she's looking to bring her fluffy fellow, Lumiere, home. Lumiere is a beautiful English silver-laced Orpington who weighs between...
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
foxwilmington.com
SBPD: If you locate balloon debris, contact law enforcement
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – While the Chinese balloon was shot down off of Myrtle Beach on Saturday, the Sunset Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers that some debris may wash ashore in North Carolina. “Pieces of this balloon are being collected by the US military, however, it is...
What’s Happening
•Feb. 4 Muscadine Workshop: The NC Cooperative Extension Robeson Center will hold a Muscadi
Scotland County Schools celebrates ‘Love the Bus’ week
LAURINBURG – There is something to be said about job dedication. And for Mr. James Bethea, who has been driving buses for Scotland County Schools for 50 years, dedication doesn’t seem to be a large enough word. To celebrate Mr. Bethea’s commitment to Scotland County students and to honor Love The Bus week, Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand drove his bus route on Wednesday morning.
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off
LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
PSRC shines at NC Beta Convention
LUMBERTON — Public Schools of Robeson County students brought home more than 30 awards from recent NC State Beta Convention events in Gr
Search for missing boater continues into North Carolina
On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find.
Oak Island, Myrtle Beach among deadliest beaches in the nation, study finds
A new study has revealed two beaches in the Carolinas are among the deadliest in the United States.
wpde.com
Crews respond to shed fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
The Chinese Spy Balloon Has Been Shot Down Over The Atlantic Ocean
U.S. officials say the massive Chinese spy balloon, first seen above Montana, was shot down over U.S. airspace over South Carolina. It is expected to land in U.S.territorial waters, the official said, adding that airspace will be reopened once it’s in the water. The balloon
Congratulations to NC Governor’s School nominees
HAMLET — The Richmond County School System is proud to recognize the following students as state nominees for the Governor’s Schoo
wpde.com
Suspect still on the loose following attempted kidnapping in Loris: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to an attempted kidnapping in the Loris area of Horry County Sunday night, according to a report. Horry County police said they went to the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in reference to a possible kidnapping. When officers arrived, they...
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
