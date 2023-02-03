ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flying Dutchman
2d ago

Do just resigned from Cal Optima, as a board member. One issue was sending contracts to campaign donors. He also voted to pay the CEO close to $1 million a year. I wonder if he will do the same here. Maybe the Grand jury should investigate him.

Voice of OC

Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
oc-breeze.com

Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff

These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
SEAL BEACH, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail

Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

She’s still going strong after 50 years

LANCASTER — At 50 years and counting, reserve deputy Becky Derrick is the longest-serving female deputy, reserve or regular, in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department history. The Antelope Valley native completed 50 years, on Jan. 22. She has not set a retirement date.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable

Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Long Beach Post

Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills

Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Black Voice News

LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program

On January 27, 2023, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the goal to secure 200 local businesses committed to hiring system-impacted individuals this year. Mitchell and the DEO joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, encouraging the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA

