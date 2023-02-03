Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
2d ago
Do just resigned from Cal Optima, as a board member. One issue was sending contracts to campaign donors. He also voted to pay the CEO close to $1 million a year. I wonder if he will do the same here. Maybe the Grand jury should investigate him.
Reply
5
Related
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Ponies Up Money for Small Landlords With Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent During Pandemic
They’ve taken trips to Hawaii and Paris. One went to Mexico and swam with dolphins. Others took small getaways to San Francisco, Yosemite and Big Bear. These are all vacations that landlords claim their tenants have taken during the pandemic, likely on their dime, because their tenants weren’t paying rent.
oc-breeze.com
Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail
Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Antelope Valley Press
She’s still going strong after 50 years
LANCASTER — At 50 years and counting, reserve deputy Becky Derrick is the longest-serving female deputy, reserve or regular, in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department history. The Antelope Valley native completed 50 years, on Jan. 22. She has not set a retirement date.
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
oc-breeze.com
Casa Youth Shelter invites you to celebrate 45 years of supporting youth in crisis
Casa Youth Shelter will celebrate its 45th anniversary at Sapphire Nights, honoring those who have helped the organization to support our most vulnerable youth in crisis. Details on sponsorship and opportunity drawing coming soon.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, February 6, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking...
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January
Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Suzette Martinez Valladares | We Need to Hold Criminals Accountable
Californians can’t go a day without hearing about tragic crime in their community. From the Drug Enforcement Agency seizing a record one million fentanyl pills in Inglewood, to the L.A. Police Department warning communities about street robberies and follow-home attacks throughout L.A., rising crime is completely out of control. And these past few weeks we have all seen the horrific headlines that read, “Victims identified in 6th mass shooting in 13 days to rock California.” The most basic responsibility of government is to protect its people.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Relaxes Employee Covid Vaccination Rules, Approving All Requested Exemptions
The City of LA will stop efforts to enforce part of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, now that the City formally ended its years-long "state of emergency" as a result of the pandemic. Exemptions requested by thousands of unvaccinated City workers will be automatically granted, according to City documents...
Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills
Tens of thousands of customers in the Long Beach utility service area, which includes Signal Hill, saw large increases in their monthly bills over the past few months, as the price of natural gas increased by nearly fivefold since November 2022. The post Shutting off heat, delaying repairs: How Long Beach residents are coping with high gas bills appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
On January 27, 2023, LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the goal to secure 200 local businesses committed to hiring system-impacted individuals this year. Mitchell and the DEO joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, encouraging the...
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
“Angry” and “Heartbroken,” California Leaders Want to See Action After String of Mass Shootings
“Faith and prayer without action is meaningless,” said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA-13), the longest serving — and the highest ranking — African American member of California’s delegation to the United States House of Representatives. “House Democrats have met the moment and passed critical gun reform in...
Comments / 4