ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LADWP, the First Municipal Utility in North America to Establish Science Based Targets to Further its Commitment toward a Clean Energy Future

ladwpnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Meet San Fernando Valley’s first LGBTQ legislator

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Last November, voters overwhelmingly chose Caroline Menjivar to represent the newly drawn 20th district in the state Senate. Menjivar beat Daniel Hertzberg, the son of the long-time California politician Bob Hertzberg, by 15 points. She spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Motion targets sales of ammo, firearms

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, will consider a motion by supervisors Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis to introduce ordinances that would amend county code to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber firearms and ammunition, with certain exceptions, in the unincorporated county, and to prohibit the carrying or possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

New Bill Would Improve Sight Distances at Intersections

Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San José) just introduced A.B. 413, a bill aimed at improving sightlines at crosswalks and intersections. It would prohibit vehicles from parking or stopping at the curb within twenty feet of a marked crosswalk or intersection, a pedestrian safety measure known as “daylighting." Widening sightlines...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mediafeed.org

University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
WEHOville.com

You don’t need a prescription to get PrEP anymore — but WeHo pharmacists may not be aware of that

The City of West Hollywood will host a public hearing to gather input from community members about whether individuals at high risk for HIV transmission are able to effectively access medications approved as part of FDA-approved protocols for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis(PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). City of West Hollywood staff and...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy