Leslie, MI

MLive.com

4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake

EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win

ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers

NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: Sunday, 2/5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State is in complete freefall mode, as the Buckeyes have lost eight of their last nine games after starting 2-0 in conference...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss

NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI

