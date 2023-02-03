Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30 - Feb. 4
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season is winding down, and postseason competition officially kicks off this week with the start of wrestling district tournaments. At this point in the season, every practice and each match hold a little more importance.
MIAA teams celebrate 'Be Like Tye' campaign to honor former player
Tye Edwards played and coached at Alma College before passing away in August. He also was the boys basketball coach at Comstock Park.
MLive.com
4-star linebacker will be ‘field general’ for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Jordan Hall was on an official visit at Michigan State and had seen enough. The 2023 four-star linebacker from IMG Academy in Florida committed to the Spartans in June and was going to wait to announce it. But the following day, while he was at coach Mel Tucker’s house alongside Michigan State players, coaches and other recruits, Hall decided to go public with his decision in a commitment shared via social media.
MLive.com
Greenhills tennis coach Eric Gajar adds Hall of Fame induction to lengthy resume
Eric Gajar has accomplished a great deal during his head coaching career in the game of tennis. And late last month the Ann Arbor Greenhills coach added another accomplishment to his already lengthy resume as he was inducted into the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association (MHSTeCA) Hall of Fame.
MLive.com
Down a star player, Michigan basketball still posts perfect week, soars in poll
The Michigan women’s basketball team won both of its games this past week and moved up six spots in Monday’s AP top-25 poll to No. 12. Michigan did it without star guard Laila Phelia, who was sidelined with a lower leg injury and remains day to day. After...
MLive.com
East Jackson boys hold off Grass Lake
EAST JACKSON – East Jackson boys basketball coach Paul Marandet feels Amarr Hunter is the best-kept secret in Jackson County. The Trojans junior might not be a secret for long. Days after putting up 27 points in a win over Springport, he scored 16 and dished out five assists, all on 3-pointers, as East Jackson beat Grass Lake 59-56.
MLive.com
Hunter Dickinson powers Michigan past Ohio State for important win
ANN ARBOR -- As Michigan warmed up before Sunday afternoon’s game against Ohio State, one Wolverine staff member called the contest a “must win.” Michigan needs to string together some wins late in the season, and protecting home court is especially important. The Wolverines delivered on Sunday,...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
MLive.com
Michigan State still searching to solve offensive woes after loss to Rutgers
NEW YORK – Michigan State went into its five-day break from games last week with one item clearly atop its agenda: improving its lagging offense. It came out of it that five-day break on Saturday with one of its worst offensive performances of the season and plenty of questions about how to jumpstart its scoring as it fell to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Feb. 3
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. If there are scores that are missing, please send results to gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Ohio State vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: Sunday, 2/5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio State is in complete freefall mode, as the Buckeyes have lost eight of their last nine games after starting 2-0 in conference...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (2/5/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for a winning streak for the first time in a month against a Big Ten rival. The Wolverines host a slumping Ohio State squad on Sunday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) | Paramount+. Michigan bounced back from a...
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Spartans lament ‘miserable’ turnovers in Rutgers loss
NEW YORK – Michigan State outrebounded Rutgers by 10 and held the Scarlet Knights to 37.5 percent shooting and 3-for-16 from 3-point range. That put the Spartans in position to potentially snag a critical conference win. But turnovers and a sputtering offense ultimately cost Michigan State in a 61-55 loss on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MLive.com
Michigan State hopes to rise from crowded Big Ten with win over Rutgers at MSG
EAST LANSING – Here’s what’s at stake for Michigan State as it heads to Madison Square Garden for a Saturday game against Rutgers (noon, FOX). Win and the Spartans are in a tie for third in the conference standings with a chance to be in second place before the end of the day.
wcsx.com
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
