NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Tee Higgins Hilariously Responds to Trade Rumors Via Twitter
Tee Higgins hilariously responds to trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Friday, a report went public surrounding the Bengals' potential interest in trading star receiver Tee Higgins for a "high draft pick." The idea of shipping Higgins to another team is contingent upon the two parties agreeing...
Dallas Mavericks Welcome Kyrie Irving After Trade is Made Official
Kyrie Irving officially is a member of the Mavericks. The trade that sent the All-Star guard from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas was finalized by the NBA on Monday, with the Mavs welcoming Irving on social media. The Mavericks, who also acquired Markieff Morris in the trade, sent Spencer Dinwiddie,...
Report: Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks
Report: Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident
The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
10 Potential Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 NBA Deadline
10 potential trade candidates ahead of 2023 NBA deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving was the first domino. What could’ve passed by as a mellow trade deadline may now be a tad bit more enticing. Irving’s looming trade to the Dallas Mavericks probably won’t send rippling...
Popovich Commends James Ahead of Scoring Record Before Bulls Game
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich,...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Intrigued by Potential Opportunities as Trade Deadline Nears
Kane intrigued by potential opportunities as deadline nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break on Sunday feeling mentally and physically recharged. It was some much-needed time off for everyone, especially during the dog days of the season. Patrick Kane...
