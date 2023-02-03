Read full article on original website
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
KRMG
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
News On 6
OCCC President Named Black Higher Education CEO To Watch In 2023
This Black History Month, a local leader’s efforts are being noticed on a national level. Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Jones was named one of 10 Black higher education CEOs to watch in 2023 by Forbes. “Not only was it surprising, it was incredible,” Dr. Jones recounted....
Almonte Library patrons celebrate 10 years, as new facility construction launches
Oklahoma City -- The Metropolitan Library System and city government officials celebrated a decade of service at the Almonte Library (2914 S.W. 59 Street) on Friday, February 3.Even as the celebration continued, new construction got underway directly across from the decade-old facility that has occupied a store-front site. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, treats and more.Members of the local community and guests made their mark on the new facility by signing fixtures thate being incorporated into the construction. The Metropolitan Library System had previously announced the permanent library project, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. The newer library...
KOCO
Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
OKC VeloCity
Black History Month in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City is set to celebrate Black History Month with a range of local activities and attractions in honor of the annual acclaim. While the list of local events planned is ongoing and everchanging, we’ve listed a few for you to check out:. Oklahoma Christian University – This local...
okctalk.com
Wheeler District planning first apartments
The booming Wheeler District is set to add its first for-rent units. An existing hangar at the southeast corner of the project is set to be demolished to make way for two apartment structures. The southern building, 900 Hangar, will be 5 stories and contain 163 apartments which will be...
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
Church helps thousands of Oklahomans with free food, furniture, and home goods
"It is over 400 cars that had lined up this morning before the distribution started," said Derrick Scobey, pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
OKC VeloCity
Boiling Point Media makes virtual production in OKC a reality
Greater Oklahoma City Chamber staff joined Boiling Point Media last week for the unveiling of its new LED Virtual Production Studio. The studio provides the city’s growing film industry with access to the latest state-of-the-art production technology, enabling independent filmmakers to take advantage of techniques such as blending virtual sets and special effects into live action recordings of films, television shows and commercials in real time.
OKC VeloCity
Performing arts take center stage at this month’s forum
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber’s monthly forum returns on Feb. 15, with a focus on the performing arts. As the local economy regains momentum lost during the pandemic, the featured panel will discuss the impacts felt by the city’s performing arts community, as well as what we can do going forward to ensure this industry excels.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
Eastside Pizza House’s missing boombox returned
Oklahoma City's Eastside Pizza House is offering a $500 reward for information on/the return of its display boombox.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release dashcam, body cam showing arrest of Isiah Mitchell
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a week of calls for the video to be made public, Oklahoma City police have released dashcam and body camera footage showing the arrest of Isiah Mitchell. Mitchell was the inmate who later died after officials said he was found trying to take his own...
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
