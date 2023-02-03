ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

OCCC President Named Black Higher Education CEO To Watch In 2023

This Black History Month, a local leader’s efforts are being noticed on a national level. Oklahoma City Community College President Dr. Mautra Jones was named one of 10 Black higher education CEOs to watch in 2023 by Forbes. “Not only was it surprising, it was incredible,” Dr. Jones recounted....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Almonte Library patrons celebrate 10 years, as new facility construction launches

Oklahoma City -- The Metropolitan Library System and city government officials celebrated a decade of service at the Almonte Library (2914 S.W. 59 Street) on Friday, February 3.Even as the celebration continued, new construction got underway directly across from the decade-old facility that has occupied a store-front site. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, treats and more.Members of the local community and guests made their mark on the new facility by signing fixtures thate being incorporated into the construction. The Metropolitan Library System had previously announced the permanent library project, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. The newer library...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Metropolitan Library System to build new library in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Metropolitan Library System announced it will be expanding, bringing a permanent library to an Oklahoma City area that needs it. The Almonte Library was built to be a temporary space, which came after the Southern Oaks Library closed for remodeling. The Almonte Library has now been in the area for 10 years, but the Metropolitan Library System said it will be building a permanent home for the library.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Black History Month in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is set to celebrate Black History Month with a range of local activities and attractions in honor of the annual acclaim. While the list of local events planned is ongoing and everchanging, we’ve listed a few for you to check out:. Oklahoma Christian University – This local...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Wheeler District planning first apartments

The booming Wheeler District is set to add its first for-rent units. An existing hangar at the southeast corner of the project is set to be demolished to make way for two apartment structures. The southern building, 900 Hangar, will be 5 stories and contain 163 apartments which will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Boiling Point Media makes virtual production in OKC a reality

Greater Oklahoma City Chamber staff joined Boiling Point Media last week for the unveiling of its new LED Virtual Production Studio. The studio provides the city’s growing film industry with access to the latest state-of-the-art production technology, enabling independent filmmakers to take advantage of techniques such as blending virtual sets and special effects into live action recordings of films, television shows and commercials in real time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Performing arts take center stage at this month’s forum

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber’s monthly forum returns on Feb. 15, with a focus on the performing arts. As the local economy regains momentum lost during the pandemic, the featured panel will discuss the impacts felt by the city’s performing arts community, as well as what we can do going forward to ensure this industry excels.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Z94

Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?

As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

