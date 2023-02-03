Oklahoma City -- The Metropolitan Library System and city government officials celebrated a decade of service at the Almonte Library (2914 S.W. 59 Street) on Friday, February 3.Even as the celebration continued, new construction got underway directly across from the decade-old facility that has occupied a store-front site. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, treats and more.Members of the local community and guests made their mark on the new facility by signing fixtures thate being incorporated into the construction. The Metropolitan Library System had previously announced the permanent library project, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. The newer library...

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO