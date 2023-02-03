ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack

Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
MANHATTAN, NY
WATCH: MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns Trump ‘Will Launch a Second Violent Attack’ If He’s Indicted For Election Crimes

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will “launch a second violent attack” if he’s indicted in Georgia. On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner predicted Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
GEORGIA STATE
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP

Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Family ‘Hell-Bent’ on Trump Winning in 2020 Die in Apparent Suicide Pact

Police in Pennsylvania believe a family of three known to neighbors and community members as devout supporters of Donald Trump, died in a suicide pact, according to police. Three bodies were found on Jan. 25 in a home in West Manchester Township, located in York County. Police found them while conducting a welfare check on the victims, who have since been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Daub, 62-year-old James Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub, their daughter.
YORK COUNTY, PA
