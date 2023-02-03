Read full article on original website
msn.com
Donald Trump's Presidential Bid Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Turns Eric Swalwell Mocking Republicans and Their ‘Small’ Pins Into the Lowest of Low Blows
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene dropped a brutal and very personal jab at California Rep. Eric Swalwell after the Democrat lobbed a tweet entendre over the size of rifle pins wore by Republican colleagues. Rifle pins have been appearing on the outfits of House Republicans in recent weeks and...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024
Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch. Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into...
‘Hit Job’: Watch the 60 Minutes Interview With Ex-NY Prosecutor That Caused Trump to Blow His Stack
Former President Donald Trump attacked 60 Minutes for a segment that featured an interview with former US Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who was investigating alleged tax fraud by Trump and his company. Pomerantz resigned from the Manhattan district attorney’s office last year over frustration that the investigation into alleged financial malfeasance...
The View’s Ana Navarro Tries to Pin Balloon-Gate on GOP: China Loves That ‘Republicans Turned This Into a Big Drama’
The View’s Ana Navarro accused Republican lawmakers of playing into China’s hand by criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over Montana last week. Biden revealed last week he gave the order to have the balloon shot out of the sky shortly after...
WATCH: MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns Trump ‘Will Launch a Second Violent Attack’ If He’s Indicted For Election Crimes
Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will “launch a second violent attack” if he’s indicted in Georgia. On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner predicted Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Joe Scarborough Mocks Marco Rubio Attack on Biden’s Handling of Chinese Spy Balloon: If America is in Decline, ‘MOVE TO RUSSIA!’
There was a lot going on Morning Joe Monday morning, but in the segment featured above, the words that best describe it include mockery, frustration, and sheer animus towards various Republican officials. However, Senator Marco Rubio caught the worst of it. And yes, patriotism came up also, but in the...
Melania Trump Watched Raid On ISIS Leader From Situation Room, Suggested Promoting ‘Hero Dog’ Story: Book
Melania Trump was behind her husband’s administration pushing stories about the “hero dog” Conan after a 2019 raid on an ISIS leader, and she reportedly made this recommendation after witnessing the raid from inside the Situation Room. Christopher Miller, former acting Defense Secretary under Donald Trump, wrote...
MTG Says Trump Would’ve Shot Down Spy Balloons Before They Ever Reached U.S. – He Didn’t
After the PRC’s spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that it would never have been allowed to reach the United States in the first place if Donald Trump were president. But a Forbes report begs to differ. Greene...
Ted Cruz Says ‘Good’ Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, But ‘Xi Knows Damn Well’ Biden Wouldn’t Have Had ‘Guts’ if Montanans Hadn’t Spotted It
The Chinese spy balloon that civilians first spotted over Montana wouldn’t have been shot down under President Joe Biden if not for those photographs and videos, said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Saturday. The U.S. government tracked the balloon on its way to the United States and as...
‘Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave’: Former Republican Comms Director Says the Gipper ‘Would Never Win a Primary’ in Today’s GOP
Former Republican Capitol Hill communications director Tara Setmayer said Ronald Reagan wouldn’t stand a chance of winning the GOP presidential nomination these days. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, Setmayer was asked by guest host Michael Steele about the affinity some Republicans have for far-right world leaders.
Family ‘Hell-Bent’ on Trump Winning in 2020 Die in Apparent Suicide Pact
Police in Pennsylvania believe a family of three known to neighbors and community members as devout supporters of Donald Trump, died in a suicide pact, according to police. Three bodies were found on Jan. 25 in a home in West Manchester Township, located in York County. Police found them while conducting a welfare check on the victims, who have since been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Daub, 62-year-old James Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub, their daughter.
