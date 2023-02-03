ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Bowser wants to tweak DC's revised criminal code

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s mayor said community feedback is what is driving her to send a number of amendments to the DC Council for the Revised Criminal Code Act. Bowser had previously vetoed the revised criminal code over concerns it would not make D.C. safer. The Council overrode her veto to pass the first revision of D.C.'s criminal code in more than 100 years. Right now, it would take effect in 2025.
WASHINGTON, DC
ubaltlawreview.com

Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?

Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
MARYLAND STATE
sunshinewhispers.com

10 Delightful Places to See Daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia

Check out this super happy list of the best places to see daffodils in Maryland, DC, and Virginia!. Let’s face it– even die hard powderhounds eventually tire of the cold winter temperatures (especially if those cold temps are, ahem.. lacking in snow accumulation). Every year, just when you...
VIRGINIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mcadvocate.com

Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package

On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

Chick Fil A nears opening in Chinatown

Stay tuned for an exact opening date. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Thanks to J. for sending around 4:15pm: “On Georgia Ave by New Hampshire”. “a...
WASHINGTON, DC
yeahthatskosher.com

Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C

Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

Tapas Trailblazer Estadio Nears the End in Logan Circle — And More Closings

The pandemic obliterated business for many bars and restaurants, and for some, the damage was too great to recover. Nearly three years after D.C.’s first indoor dining shutdown, some establishments continue to struggle to stay afloat during uncertain economic times. Here’s a running roundup of local restaurant closures—due to...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

"Arundel Burning"

On January 30, 1956, a devastating fire broke out at Arundel Park during a church fundraiser and oyster roast. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy