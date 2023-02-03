Garrison is a nice, quiet little town in McLean County on the shores of beautiful Lake Sakakawea. It was named for Garrison Creek and, to this day, it’s a cute little destination if you like peace and quiet (who doesn’t?). Should you decide to visit, you’ll need somewhere to stay, and we found the perfect place! This adorable little bed and breakfast in North Dakota is excellent for a weekend stay, or maybe something longer. Come see why the Cabernet Inn is one of the best places to stay in North Dakota.

