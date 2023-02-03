Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
Survivor of Minot bar shooting shares his story with KMOT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We’re learning more about a shooting over the weekend at the Dakota Lounge in Minot. Two people suffered gunshot wounds when a suspected gunman opened fire shortly after midnight Saturday. One of the victims is speaking out about surviving the ordeal and shared their...
Minot police say keep an eye on drinks at the bar
The Minot Police Department reports that some traffickers are known to spike alcoholic drinks with Benadryl. This makes the victim more drunk and sleepy.
Zookeeper speaks about the beloved Bodie the Bobcat
However, animals like Bodie who are born in captivity are unable to be released into the wild.
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a southwest Minot bar. Minot Police said they have the suspected shooter in custody. Some patrons who were inside the bar at the time are being called “heroes” for their response. The scene...
Two wounded, suspect arrested in shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Officers with the Minot Police Department have apprehended one man after a shooting at Minot’s Dakota Lounge that injured two individuals. According to a report from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, officers were called to a shooting that had taken place at the Dakota […]
North Dakota State Fair announces more concerts
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair has announced two more country showpass acts Friday morning. Brad Paisley and Joe Nichols will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. Paisley and Nichols will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey...
UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at Minot bar, suspect in custody
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Patrons called ‘heroes’ for coming to aid of shooting victims at Minot bar. UPDATE (11 a.m.): The Dakota Lounge announced on social media they would remain closed Saturday, Feb. 4 due to the overnight shooting incident. Here is their full statement:...
Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A local six-year-old’s wish is coming true as his family gets ready to head to Disney World. Make-a-Wish granted the wish for Mick Washek who has a lifelong heart condition. His parents Nathan and Courtney got the exciting news a couple months ago, but were...
Butte: A small town that’s full of community
It was founded in 1906 and is considered a 'farming town' by the people who live there. It's such a rural, small town, but it's full of community.
Suspect in Minot murder also facing weapons charge
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting Monday night in Minot now also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Darrion Jackson with AA-felony murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Timothy Smith at a northwest Minot motel.
Minot shooting Monday night leaves one man dead
One man is in custody following a fatal Monday evening shooting at a Northwest Minot hotel.
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
The Charming Bed And Breakfast In Small-Town North Dakota Worthy Of Your Bucket List
Garrison is a nice, quiet little town in McLean County on the shores of beautiful Lake Sakakawea. It was named for Garrison Creek and, to this day, it’s a cute little destination if you like peace and quiet (who doesn’t?). Should you decide to visit, you’ll need somewhere to stay, and we found the perfect place! This adorable little bed and breakfast in North Dakota is excellent for a weekend stay, or maybe something longer. Come see why the Cabernet Inn is one of the best places to stay in North Dakota.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
