Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million

A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million

The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto

A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor

After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
LOOMIS, CA
Silicon Valley

Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development

Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
LOS GATOS, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra

Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...

