California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million
A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million
The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower
MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Silicon Valley
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
lookout.co
Saving West Cliff: ‘If we decide not to do anything, then you will have nothing’
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. There are about 150 parking spaces on West Cliff Drive on the ocean side...
Silicon Valley
The top 10 most expensive home sales in Piedmont and Oakland, reported the week of Jan. 30
A house in Oakland that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Piedmont and Oakland in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.3 million, $740 per square foot.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Silicon Valley
Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development
Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
wasteadvantagemag.com
How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra
Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...
