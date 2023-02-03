Read full article on original website
Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man who threatened a man at a convenience store last summer has been found guilty of multiple crimes.Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of one count each of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine gun, and several other firearms violations.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Scott has a long criminal history including domestic assault and fentanyl dealing.According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.Days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pulls, a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a switch, and a high-capacity magazine from the vehicle during the traffic stop.Scott is expected to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
Thaler's movements tracked in second day of murder trial for death of Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — The plastic gate blocking the bike path inside Lake Minnetonka Regional Park was shattered into pieces, apparently driven through by a vehicle on the day 6-year-old Eli Hart was found dead inside his mother's truck. That was one of several locations Julissa Thaler's car was tracked as...
ktoe.com
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
St. Paul teen charged with killing boyfriend in Chanhassen last week
Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death last week of her boyfriend, 17-year-old Manuel Jurado. It happened last week in Chanhassen.
Cousin charged after man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center
NEWPORT, Minnesota — A 37-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. Sylvester T. Jones was arrested Monday evening after his cousin was found just before 11 a.m. inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who has been identified as 39-year-old Terrell E. McIntyre, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm
(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
lptv.org
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
kfgo.com
Man found wounded in car dies after Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – A man died following a shooting that led to a two-vehicle crash near downtown Minneapolis, near the Sculpture Garden. Officers responded to the report of a crash and found a man suffering gunshot wounds and unresponsive in one of the vehicles. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, "individuals on foot" started shooting in the area, causing
redlakenationnews.com
Officials starting to respond to protests over strip searches at Shakopee women's prison
Rochelle Inselman had just returned to the Shakopee women's prison from Methodist Hospital, where she had undergone a hysterectomy and pelvic repair, when guards did their routine check to see if she was harboring contraband in her body. They ordered the inmate to strip, squat and cough. "It hurt. It...
police1.com
Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference
