Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade

Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting anything in return.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

But according to a tweet from Stadium's Shams Charania on Friday afternoon, Irving is giving the Nets a way to get something in return by requesting that they trade him before the NBA's trade deadline next Thursday.

Kyrie Irving, one of three former Blue Devils who are voted-in 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, has played in 40 of Brooklyn's 51 games this season. He's averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 from the field, 37.4 percent from three, and 88.3 percent from the foul line.

This season is his fourth with the Nets, following six years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two years with the Boston Celtics. He is currently a teammate to another NBA Blue Devil, guard Seth Curry, who played alongside Irving on the 2010-11 Duke basketball squad.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets (31-20) sit at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings but have lost seven of their past 11 outings. Their next game is at 6 p.m. ET Saturday against the visiting Washington Wizards.

It'll be interesting to see if Kyrie Irving plays in that contest.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.