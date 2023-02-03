ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yxibc_0kbic4ol00

Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting anything in return.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

But according to a tweet from Stadium's Shams Charania on Friday afternoon, Irving is giving the Nets a way to get something in return by requesting that they trade him before the NBA's trade deadline next Thursday.

Kyrie Irving, one of three former Blue Devils who are voted-in 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, has played in 40 of Brooklyn's 51 games this season. He's averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 48.6 from the field, 37.4 percent from three, and 88.3 percent from the foul line.

This season is his fourth with the Nets, following six years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and two years with the Boston Celtics. He is currently a teammate to another NBA Blue Devil, guard Seth Curry, who played alongside Irving on the 2010-11 Duke basketball squad.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets (31-20) sit at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings but have lost seven of their past 11 outings. Their next game is at 6 p.m. ET Saturday against the visiting Washington Wizards.

It'll be interesting to see if Kyrie Irving plays in that contest.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a DNP-Coach’s Decision in the boxscore. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s “did not play” designation, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor said... The post Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Basketball Decision

Brittney Griner reportedly intends on playing basketball again, though she won't be suiting up for Team USA at the moment. Team USA will be holding a minicamp ahead of the upcoming games, though Griner is not on the roster at the moment. However, she could still join the team down the line. "In ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams join wild celebration after Blue Devils win vs North Carolina

A meeting between Duke and North Carolina often has implications on national rankings, and certainly has a big impact on Atlantic Coast Conference standings in nearly all seasons. While neither the Blue Devils and Tar Heels are ranked in the Top 25 this season and they aren’t at the top of the ACC standings, Saturday’s game at Cameron Indoor Stadium produced maximum excitement and a 63-57 Duke victory.
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today

As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Is Furious With NBA Superstar

Shannon Sharpe delivered a pointed message to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on FS1's Undisputed this morning. Sharpe discussed yesterday's report from The Athletic, which detailed an NBA investigation into a reported incident involving associates of Morant and members of the Indiana ...
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
595
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy