ASMSU passes sanctuary campus bill

East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon hosted a listening session at Hannah Community Center on Friday, Jan. 27, in which he addressed questions and concerns from parents, students and others about safety in East Lansing public schools."This meeting today is to find solutions," Bacon said to begin the meeting. "To give parents a voice, to give parents an opportunity to network and come together for a common solution ... We will build a path forward."The meeting took place due to several events of violent and non-violent offenses at East Lansing High School, or ELHS, and MacDonald Middle School, or MMS. ELHS...
