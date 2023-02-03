ASMSU passes sanctuary campus bill

Found on the third floor of the Student Services Building, Student Legal Services is a resource built to protect students in a legal capacity free of charge.Associative attorney David Myers said the service can handles situation as minimal as $100 or as high as over $10,000. "The appreciation from the students is always great,"Myers said."And it's nice to not have to send them a bill after they're done with the service."Currently, two attorneys and paralegal assistants work with the service. Students from MSU's law program also shadow these employees. Attorney Brian Jefferies said Student Legal Services is trying to restore...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO