Sister Bay, WI

Door County Pulse

Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Granite Peak

The Sturgeon Bay ski and snowboard team competed Feb. 2 in the fourth Northern Conference meet of the season at Granite Peak in Wausau. The Clipper boys were led by junior Ben Stephens, who finished 21st overall in the meet and posted a top-20 performance in the slalom event. Freshman...
STURGEON BAY, WI
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Wisconsin

Sometimes, you can find the best restaurants hiding in the smallest towns. In Fish Creek, an unincorporated community with fewer than a thousand people, you’ll find the White Gull Inn, an establishment that has been welcoming generations of guests. The inn is a relaxing retreat for people who want to spend the night and its restaurant has received some national attention. Here’s why the White Gull Inn is one of the nicest restaurants in America.
FISH CREEK, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Kathie Burwell

Kathie Burwell, 67, of Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Feb. 5, 2023. She was born July 7, 1955, in Sturgeon Bay to Robert and Lucille (Walther) Kramer. On June 10, 2000, she married Bryan L. Burwell in Sturgeon Bay. Kathie enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping and watching soap operas. She...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: James R. “Flash” Gordon

James R. “Flash” Gordon, 62, of Baileys Harbor died peacefully at his home on the farm Friday, February 3, 2023 with wife Ann at his side. He was born to Phillip and Clara “Curly Root” Gordon in Sturgeon Bay and was a lifelong resident of Door County with Gordon Lodge being his home until 1985. Jim attended Liberty Grove and Baileys Harbor grade schools, graduating from Florida Air Academy in 1977. He pursued continuing education classes including hospitality, food service industry certifications, bakery, Auto CAD, festival and event planning, and had membership in the Wisconsin Bakers Association.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man found dead on side of the road in Door County

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Eagle Wrestlers Finish Second in Packerland

Southern Door’s wrestling team closed out its Packerland Conference dual meet schedule Feb. 2 with a 64-16 home victory over Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol. Of the contested matches, the Eagles won on pins by Ethan Alexander (138), Thomas Jackson (182), Trevin Veeser (145) and Hayden Jeanquart (160), and also recorded a major decision victory by Trevor Englebert (152).
STURGEON BAY, WI

