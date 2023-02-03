Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Granite Peak
The Sturgeon Bay ski and snowboard team competed Feb. 2 in the fourth Northern Conference meet of the season at Granite Peak in Wausau. The Clipper boys were led by junior Ben Stephens, who finished 21st overall in the meet and posted a top-20 performance in the slalom event. Freshman...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Wisconsin
Sometimes, you can find the best restaurants hiding in the smallest towns. In Fish Creek, an unincorporated community with fewer than a thousand people, you’ll find the White Gull Inn, an establishment that has been welcoming generations of guests. The inn is a relaxing retreat for people who want to spend the night and its restaurant has received some national attention. Here’s why the White Gull Inn is one of the nicest restaurants in America.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Kathie Burwell
Kathie Burwell, 67, of Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Feb. 5, 2023. She was born July 7, 1955, in Sturgeon Bay to Robert and Lucille (Walther) Kramer. On June 10, 2000, she married Bryan L. Burwell in Sturgeon Bay. Kathie enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping and watching soap operas. She...
For One Small Town, “Forever Chemicals” Are a Nightmare That Won’t End
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. It’s late October in the northeast corner of Wisconsin. Trees have started to change colors and a colder wind whips across Lake Michigan. Gas station marquees welcome back fall hunters on their annual pilgrimage.
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece, three-quarters of a mile off Sherwood Point after...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: James R. “Flash” Gordon
James R. “Flash” Gordon, 62, of Baileys Harbor died peacefully at his home on the farm Friday, February 3, 2023 with wife Ann at his side. He was born to Phillip and Clara “Curly Root” Gordon in Sturgeon Bay and was a lifelong resident of Door County with Gordon Lodge being his home until 1985. Jim attended Liberty Grove and Baileys Harbor grade schools, graduating from Florida Air Academy in 1977. He pursued continuing education classes including hospitality, food service industry certifications, bakery, Auto CAD, festival and event planning, and had membership in the Wisconsin Bakers Association.
wearegreenbay.com
Man found dead on side of the road in Door County
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sturgeon Bay found a man dead on the side of the road early Tuesday morning. According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call about an unconscious middle-aged man on the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.
Door County Pulse
Eagle Wrestlers Finish Second in Packerland
Southern Door’s wrestling team closed out its Packerland Conference dual meet schedule Feb. 2 with a 64-16 home victory over Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol. Of the contested matches, the Eagles won on pins by Ethan Alexander (138), Thomas Jackson (182), Trevin Veeser (145) and Hayden Jeanquart (160), and also recorded a major decision victory by Trevor Englebert (152).
Comments / 0