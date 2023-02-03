ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Lionel Messi contract: PSG want to re-sign the superstar, but Inter Miami, Barcelona among possible suitors

It is now February, the winter transfer window is closed and Lionel Messi is yet to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract. The Argentina international has returned to club action with the French champions but is far from at his best right now -- like his teammates. Messi, 35, is still on a high after winning the FIFA 2022 World Cup with his Albiceleste side in Qatar and reports emerged shortly after that success that PSG were close to tying him down to new terms. However, no extended deal at Parc des Princes has been announced yet and rumors linking him with moves elsewhere have regularly surfaced. So, where are we at with knowing where Messi might be playing his soccer beyond the end of this current season?
Yardbarker

Footage emerges of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior being racially abused again

Once again Spain is reading about Vinicius Junior suffering from racial abuse on a Monday morning. An occurrence that has become depressingly regular, against Real Mallorca the Brazilian was called a monkey, in an eighth (recorded) racial incident since coming to Spain. It is sadly becoming more regular. This is...
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid to face baptism of fire in Morocco as Club World Cup campaign kicks off

Real Madrid have come off a tough January run and despite showing signs of vast improvement against Valencia, circumstances have swung against them too. The Valencia match saw Karim Benzema and Eder Militao, two of their most important outfield players, fall to injury. Ahead of their clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, Thibaut Courtois also picked up a knock, before Real Madrid lost 1-0 to the islanders. Barcelona duly extended the gap at the top of La Liga to eight points.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish

Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
theScore

Further racism aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius, La Liga investigating

Palma, Spain, Feb 6, 2023 (AFP) - Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was targeted with racist abuse during his side's 1-0 defeat at Real Mallorca on Sunday and La Liga are investigating the incident. A video published by DAZN captured the sound of at least one fan calling Vinicius a...
FOX Sports

Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby

MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are names that go hand-in-hand for a generation of Premier League viewers, so how fitting that the English center forward has now scored more goals in a Spurs shirt than anyone in history?. Very. Kane, 29, fired Tottenham in front of Manchester City on Sunday...
CBS Sports

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United odds, picks, start time: Feb. 5, 2023 Premier League predictions, bets

Leeds United will take on Nottingham Forest at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are 4-3-3 at home, while Leeds United are 1-2-6 on the road. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-8 in that position. Those who like to bet on draws have to be loving them, as a $100 bet on a draw every game this season would place bettors $896.00 in the black. Nottingham Forest might be expected to win, but given they're only 1-2-1 when favored this could be anyone's game.

