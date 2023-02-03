Michael Dewayne Satterwhite, 54, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on September 23, 1968, to Randy and Yvonne Satterwhite. Mike was a man of Christian faith. Ever since the age of 7, Mike loved the game of golf and spent his time on the course any chance he could get. His competitive spirit and strong will showed in everything he did, making him the man he was. He also loved to fish and get together with his buddies for their weekly game of cards. He loved the game almost as much as he loved his girls, whether it was working on puzzles or watching tv shows. Spending time with his daughters who were his world. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of those that loved him.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO