whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash
Patricia ”Patty” Shelton Cash passed away after a long illness surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2023. Born December 10, 1940, in Batesville, she was the only child of George and Lela Shelton. Patty was married to Bill Cash on October 14, 1957, and shared a life together for 57 years.
whiterivernow.com
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton is encouraging anyone with information about the vandalizing of a historic church to contact his office. In a social media post on Saturday, Melton said his department is investigating the incident at the Old Philadelphia Church on Larkin Road. A deputy sheriff reported upside-down crosses were spray-painted on the front of the church as well as around the sides of the building. A pentagram was also discovered spray-painted on the steps of the church. No vandalism was reported inside the building.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Bobby Creekmore
Bobby Creekmore, 58, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence in Harrisburg. He was born October 9, 1964, in Trumann, Arkansas the son of James and Barbara (Adams) Creekmore. His parents preceded him in death. Bobby married Malinda Cole on July 3, 1987 and they have enjoyed 35 years of marriage. He worked thirty-nine years at Roach Mfg. Company in Trumann, Arkansas. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the river and spending time with family and friends. Bobby is survived by his wife, Malinda of the home in Harrisburg, one son, Chase (Katie) Creekmore of Harrisburg, one daughter, Madison Creekmore also of Harrisburg, two brothers: Donald Creekmore of Trumann and Ray Creekmore of Harrisburg, one sister, Connie Creekmore of Trumann, one granddaughter, Lindley Creekmore. Visitation will be Monday ~ February 6 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. and Funeral Service will be Tuesday ~ February 7, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. with Mr. Travis Drum conducting the service. These men will serve as Active Pallbearers: Donnie Creekmore, Steven Householder, Grant Henry, Noah Roberts, Gage Armstrong, and Jaymon Donahue. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Stites, Josh Andrew, and Roach Mfg. Company Co~Workers.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Troy Dale Morrow
Troy Dale Morrow was born on July 23, 1931, and went to heaven on February 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Oneda (Goodman) Morrow; a son, Roger Morrow; a daughter, Susan Scarberry (Benny); a brother, John Franklin Morrow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mary (Sisk) Morrow and eight brothers and sisters.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rachelle Diane Bock
Rachelle Diane Bock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, departed this life on Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on May 8, 1971, in Alexandria, Minnesota, to Rollie John Bock and Grace Lovell Bock. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Batesville. Rachelle loved her family, especially...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Michael Dewayne Satterwhite
Michael Dewayne Satterwhite, 54, passed away on February 2, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on September 23, 1968, to Randy and Yvonne Satterwhite. Mike was a man of Christian faith. Ever since the age of 7, Mike loved the game of golf and spent his time on the course any chance he could get. His competitive spirit and strong will showed in everything he did, making him the man he was. He also loved to fish and get together with his buddies for their weekly game of cards. He loved the game almost as much as he loved his girls, whether it was working on puzzles or watching tv shows. Spending time with his daughters who were his world. He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of those that loved him.
Kait 8
Organizations join to ‘Spread the Warmth’ to homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple organizations came together to “Spread the Warmth” on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event was brought together by the Arkansas Division of Community Correction Outreach Program. Lieutenant Jonathan Lanes with the organization said it was inspired by an event of the same name in...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
whiterivernow.com
Sheriff: Body discovered in submerged car identified as Southside woman
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department says the body found in a submerged car yesterday in the Sylamore area has been identified as a Southside woman. According to a post on social media Monday morning, Sheriff Charley Melton’s office said the victim inside the vehicle was identified as Anita Farrier, 52.
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
Shooting at Newport concert leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a concert in Newport, Arkansas, that left one person dead and others injured.
KTLO
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
Kait 8
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
talkbusiness.net
Home, shopping center top recent Craighead County property deals
Tedder Properties LLC made the most significant residential and commercial property transfer in Craighead County, from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.85 million to buy a residential home development on Craighead County Road 7276. The deal was completed Dec...
KTLO
7 building permits issued in January
A commercial addition tops the January building permits, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Gregory Company on behalf of Baxter Healthcare Corp. for an addition to a building located at 1900 Highway 201 North, with a construction value of $19 million.
Kait 8
Caregiver charged for attempting to overdose victim with medication
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is behind bars after police said she tried to overdose the person she was caring for with medication. Grace Racicot was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27 for criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder, treason, or a class Y felony, according to online records.
