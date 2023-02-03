Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’
A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
iheart.com
Shooting Investigation Ongoing, Airport Parking Expanding, More I26 Repairs
(Asheville, NC) -- Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man critically injured. Alejandro Cedillo-Morales was shot multiple times Friday while sleeping at his home on Black Locust Drive, which left him on a ventilator. He is an employee of the Curate eatery in downtown. The restaurant's owner set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WLOS.com
Artists, toymakers from across US, Canada come together for Asheville Designer Toy Expo
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Looking for some new, interesting toys or art? Look no further than the annual Asheville Designer Toy Expo. The Grey Eagle Music Hall traded its typical venue used for music into one for unique, handmade, one-of-a-kind toys as "Assembly Required: The Asheville Designer Toy Expo" took place there Saturday, Feb. 4.
WHKP 107.7 FM
APPLE VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB INVITES OTHERS TO SHARE IN WONDER REIMAGINED HISTORY
The Historic Train Depot in Hendersonville has gained recent attention as it will serve as the partial backdrop to Hallmarks "A Biltmore Christmas," but it's what's inside the building that has the imaginations of young and old buzzing. The railway station is home to the Apple Valley Model Railroad Club,...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
FOX Carolina
‘I’ll be able to live comfortably:’ Transylvania Co. woman wins $2 million on scratch-off
PISGAH FOREST, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -A North Carolina woman won big after purchasing a $20 Premier Cash ticket from One Stop 3 on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest. After winning $2 million on a scratch-off, Melba Avery of Pisgah Forest said she is able to help her family out. “I’ll...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
WLOS.com
For the first time this year, gas prices see a drop across the region
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit
On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Democrat-run tourist town sees 200% surge in break-ins amid violent crime spike: 'Wildly frustrating'
Asheville, North Carolina, has seen a 200% monthly increase in break-ins amid a violent crime spike that comes as its police department has been hemorrhaging officers.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0