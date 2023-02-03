ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

What's happening to the Smith-McDowell House Museum?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A piece a history that has been shut down is at the center of Monday's Ask 13. “What's happened to the Smith-McDowell House Museum? It is closed and severely renovated inside,” News 13 viewer D Holcombe said. The mansion, built in the 1840s, has...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’

A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Shooting Investigation Ongoing, Airport Parking Expanding, More I26 Repairs

(Asheville, NC) -- Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man critically injured. Alejandro Cedillo-Morales was shot multiple times Friday while sleeping at his home on Black Locust Drive, which left him on a ventilator. He is an employee of the Curate eatery in downtown. The restaurant's owner set up a GoFundMe account to help the family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WTF: Fentanyl test strips

In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE

Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

For the first time this year, gas prices see a drop across the region

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 17.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe board to vote on support for reparations audit

On the same night the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners will issue its proclamation for Black Legacy Month, its members will consider a move to support the future of the area’s Black population. The board is scheduled to vote on approving a racial equity audit of Asheville and Buncombe government at its meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ASHEVILLE, NC

