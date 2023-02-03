ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception.  New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split.  Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career.  Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.  When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
Us Weekly

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’

When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes wins MVP and other NFL Honors predictions

The eight major regular season NFL honors, including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the year, and others are hotly contested. Each NFL fan surely has his/her own pick and take. The candidates are about what you would expect. We have a variety of superstars who turned a lot of heads, set records, and led their teams to new heights this season. Over the course of nearly five months of games, these guys have made big impacts on their respective squads. Here we’ll look at the two best trades that the Dolphins must offer the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy