Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
sportszion.com
“Stop Calling Me” Tom Brady yells aggressively into his Phone at daughter’s horse practice after retirement announcement
Tom Brady, known to many as “The GOAT” of the NFL was seen in a very intense situation while attending his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami. The photos taken of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback show him screaming into his cell phone. Brady’s announcement of...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted. Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement.
NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement
Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to. Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy. What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
sportszion.com
Patrick Mahomes’ Agent Leigh Steinberg hints Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts close to receiving multi-year contract extension
Jalen Hurts might be in for a treat! The star quarterback of the Eagles has been playing phenomenal football throughout the season and has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Now that he has proven his potential, he might receive a multi-year contract from Chief executive Howie Roseman says Leigh Steinberg.
Charles Barkley Makes Opinion Of Tom Brady Extremely Clear
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley discussed Tom Brady's career. Earlier this week, Brady announced that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." He'll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. When asked about Brady, Barkley explained ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shares How He Knew Wife Marissa Mowry Was The One: ‘We Met in 5th Grade’
When you know, you know! Trevor Lawrence has been married to Marissa Mowry for nearly two years, but their relationship goes way back. “We met in fifth grade, so I won't say I knew [she was The One] in fifth grade,” the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 3, while promoting his […]
Patrick Mahomes wins MVP and other NFL Honors predictions
The eight major regular season NFL honors, including Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the year, and others are hotly contested. Each NFL fan surely has his/her own pick and take. The candidates are about what you would expect. We have a variety of superstars who turned a lot of heads, set records, and led their teams to new heights this season. Over the course of nearly five months of games, these guys have made big impacts on their respective squads. Here we’ll look at the two best trades that the Dolphins must offer the Green Bay Packers for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0