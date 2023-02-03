Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, Robert Brady, 40, was arrested for the distribution of cocaine. Pittsfield Police say that during a traffic stop on Thursday on South St., Brady was found to have three bags of cocaine, $506 in cash, and a key for a room at the Knights Inn in Lenox, MA.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant for the room at Knights Inn, where they found two additional bags of cocaine amounting to 93 grams with a street value of $9300, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones. Brady was charged with Drug Trafficking and is being held without the right to bail due to a previous cocaine distribution charge in November 2022.

During the arraignment, First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey noted Brady had three prior drug distribution convictions. Brady will be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on February 7 for the November 2022 charge.

