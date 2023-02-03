Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Lubbock, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
fox34.com
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
everythinglubbock.com
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced
LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
Lubbock Retail Manager Motivates Employees With Hilarious Daily Messages
Local retail manager, JJ Howell, has been doing his best to keep employees happy and pumped up for another day at the South Plains Mall with hilarious little quotes, messages, and jokes that he thoughtfully types at the top of their daily task lists. Some of them are motivational, some...
Levelland man jailed, crash during DPS traffic stop, killing 1 person
Arlie Shawn Jordan, 33, of Levelland was arrested by officers with the Texas Department Public Safety and charged with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. DPS said he was the driver in a deadly crash near Smyer.
everythinglubbock.com
‘That’s a miracle’: Chicken survives the grill after getting hit by vehicle
LITTLEFIELD, Texas – Morgan Hall was on her way to a meeting when the unexpected happened. She said Littlefield is a farm community, but never in a million years would she have expected this to happen. “I noticed there was this one chicken just on its own and I...
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues
LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder at the start of his trial Monday Morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
fox34.com
Family displaced by mobile home fire on Sunday
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford. The call came in around 3 p.m. Lubbock County officials tell us...
KCBD
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
floydcountyrecord.com
Lady Winds Victorious Against Lady Rabbits in District Play
RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (17-11, 8-5) played the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-20, 1-12) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were able to jump out to an early lead against the Lady Rabbits, as they had a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash, South Loop 289 and Interstate 27
Lubbock Police said one person was seriously injured a motorcycle crash Saturday night at 8:46 p.m.
fox34.com
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
floydcountyrecord.com
Longhorns Battled #13 Mustangs in District Play on Friday
OLTON, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (12-13, 4-7) faced off against the district leading #13 Olton Mustangs (22-4, 11-0) on Friday in a district matchup. In the first quarter, the Longhorns were able to obtain a 15-11 lead. The Mustangs were able to go on a run in the...
