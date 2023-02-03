ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floydada, TX

Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?

For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
LUBBOCK, TX
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In

So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The San Jacinto Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Lubbock Christian School on February 06, 2023, 16:45:00.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says...
LUBBOCK, TX
VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced

LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017. Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer. Driver arrested...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hollis Daniels pleads guilty, shot and killed police officer on Texas Tech campus, but trial continues

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hollis Daniels, 24, pleaded guilty to Capital Murder at the start of his trial Monday Morning. He admitted he shot and killed a police officer, Floyd East Jr., on the campus of Texas Tech University in October 2017. RELATED STORY: Jury selected, young man accused of murdering police officer at Texas Tech […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Family displaced by mobile home fire on Sunday

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford. The call came in around 3 p.m. Lubbock County officials tell us...
SHALLOWATER, TX
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval. Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m.. Sandoval, who is 5′8″...
LUBBOCK, TX
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger

There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lady Winds Victorious Against Lady Rabbits in District Play

RALLS, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (17-11, 8-5) played the Ralls Lady Rabbits (6-20, 1-12) on Friday in a district game. The Lady Winds were able to jump out to an early lead against the Lady Rabbits, as they had a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
RALLS, TX
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Longhorns Battled #13 Mustangs in District Play on Friday

OLTON, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (12-13, 4-7) faced off against the district leading #13 Olton Mustangs (22-4, 11-0) on Friday in a district matchup. In the first quarter, the Longhorns were able to obtain a 15-11 lead. The Mustangs were able to go on a run in the...
LOCKNEY, TX

