Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
"If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason Kelce laughed with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling Ahead of Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes posed with daughter Sterling Skye, 23, after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye couldn't be more proud of Patrick Mahomes as he heads to Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Current co-owner shared a sweet series of photos on Instagram Tuesday from Sunday's AFC Championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Brittany and Sterling, 23 months, pose with Patrick after the big victory, smiling on...
Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off
Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photo of Shoes Big Sis Sterling Wants Baby Bro Bronze to Wear 'Every Day'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, in November 2022 Sterling Skye Mahomes is looking to style her baby brother for life! On her Instagram Story Saturday, mom Brittany Mahomes shared a photo of her 2-month-old son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, wearing an adorable pair of brown loafers of which his 23-month-old sister apparently highly approves. "Sterling wants him to wear these shoes every day," Brittany, 27, captioned the photo, along with two laughing emojis. RELATED: All About Patrick...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
How Much Money Will NFL Players Get By Winning Super Bowl 57?
When Super Bowl 57 rolls around Sunday, tons of money will be ready to change hands. Betting on the game will be a given. Putting money down on crazy props will also take place. It’s the biggest single day for sports gambling. There’s also money to be had for...
Jason, Travis Kelce Call Rob Gronkowski to Personally Deliver Bad News
Jason and Travis Kelce needed to place a difficult phone call to pal Rob Gronkowski. About that invite to Gronk Beach. Something’s come up. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl, Gronk. Can’t make your Super Bowl party because we’re both playing in the Super Bowl. First brothers to face off against each other for the Lombardi Trophy. Sorry to turn it down, but not sorry.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
NFL Announces Punishment For Trent Williams' Body Slam
Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, one of the most memorable moments from Sunday's NFC Championship Game came in the fourth quarter, when star offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Eagles defender K'Von Wallace to the ground. Williams was ejected from the game for the WWE-worthy ...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
