Crockett man dies from gunshot wound, officials seeking information in case

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a man died from a gunshot wound last month, prompting a homicide investigation.

According to officials, Bryant (Hoss) Ellis, of Crockett, walked into the Crockett Medical Center Emergency Room around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 and said he had been shot.

Ellis later died from his injuries prompting a homicide investigation, and officials said investigators have conducted numerous interviews and are following up on leads daily in the case.

“This investigation is still active so the information released by the Sheriff’s Office will be limited to protect the integrity of the case,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.



